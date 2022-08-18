ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Golf Digest

Michael Greller tries, and fails, to talk Jordan Spieth out of hero shot

WILMINGTON, Del. — Well, Michael Greller tried. The longtime caddie and confidante of Jordan Spieth attempted to talk his man out of a risky approach shot from a bunker at Wilmington Country Club’s par-4 fifth. Spieth was nine under in the BMW Championship at the time and just one back of the then-leader Xander Schauffle. Spieth was also coming off back-to-back birdies, so clearly the man was feeling himself.
WILMINGTON, DE
Golf Channel

Denny McCarthy on verge of making Tour Championship for first time

WILMINGTON, Del. – Denny McCarthy knew he needed to be at his best this week – physically, mentally – if he wanted to tick off one of his season goals. As one of the players on the wrong side of the top-30 bubble entering the BMW Championship, McCarthy couldn’t afford any unforeseen issues – but he admitted to being surprised by the sweltering conditions that players faced Friday at Wilmington Country Club, where temperatures soared into the low-90s with high humidity.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

BMW Championship brings in local food trucks

As the PGA action heats up this weekend at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, patrons will be able to sample several local food trucks. Vendors at Wilmington Country Club have been set up for nearly a week in anticipation. Petra Heiss’ frozen treat business ‘Gotta Lotta Gelata’ has been a...
WILMINGTON, DE
