Golf Channel
Players feel the pressure - and a sense of victory - in qualifying for Tour Championship
WILMINGTON, Del. – Adam Scott sat two shots off the lead Sunday but knew he had little margin for error. Sahith Theegala was so nervous warming up on the range that he had trouble holding the club. K.H. Lee felt the cruelty of being the first man out and...
Golf Digest
Michael Greller tries, and fails, to talk Jordan Spieth out of hero shot
WILMINGTON, Del. — Well, Michael Greller tried. The longtime caddie and confidante of Jordan Spieth attempted to talk his man out of a risky approach shot from a bunker at Wilmington Country Club’s par-4 fifth. Spieth was nine under in the BMW Championship at the time and just one back of the then-leader Xander Schauffle. Spieth was also coming off back-to-back birdies, so clearly the man was feeling himself.
Golf Channel
Denny McCarthy on verge of making Tour Championship for first time
WILMINGTON, Del. – Denny McCarthy knew he needed to be at his best this week – physically, mentally – if he wanted to tick off one of his season goals. As one of the players on the wrong side of the top-30 bubble entering the BMW Championship, McCarthy couldn’t afford any unforeseen issues – but he admitted to being surprised by the sweltering conditions that players faced Friday at Wilmington Country Club, where temperatures soared into the low-90s with high humidity.
delawarepublic.org
BMW Championship brings in local food trucks
As the PGA action heats up this weekend at the BMW Championship in Wilmington, patrons will be able to sample several local food trucks. Vendors at Wilmington Country Club have been set up for nearly a week in anticipation. Petra Heiss’ frozen treat business ‘Gotta Lotta Gelata’ has been a...
Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794. A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot. The Andalusia Historic...
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
Middletown, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The St. Mark's High School football team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. St. Mark's High SchoolSt. Georges Technical High School.
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
ocscanner.news
BROWNS MILLS: MAJOR CRASH CLOSES PEMBERTON BROWNS MILLS ROAD IN BOTH DIRECTIONS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a multi vehicle crash on Pemberton – Browns Mills Road which is encompassing the bulk of the street and the road is closed in both directions. There was a car fire that was extinguished. There are multiple injuries with medivac called for one patient as well as six ambulances with various levels of care which were brought in to assist, care for and transport patients to the appropriate hospitals. We have an unconfirmed report that one victim may have needed to be extricated from a vehicle. Avoid the area due to road closure. Should additional information become available, we will update out page.
CBS News
Northern Lights may be visible in Philadelphia region tonight. Here's when to watch
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Thursday night clear skies may provide a rare heavenly sight for parts of the greater Philadelphia area. The Northern Lights aka the Aurora Borealis will be pushed south tonight from the polar region. Parts of the northern United States are in that viewing area. Likely areas around...
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Phoenixville Man Unearths Rare Purple Pearl in Clam Dish at Delaware Restaurant
The Overland Family.Image via Scott Overland. Scott Overland, who is vice president of the Phoenixville School Board, was dining out while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware last week with his family when he discovered a purple pearl in his clam dish from the seafood restaurant Salt Air, writes Joseph Lamour, for Today Food.
Wall Street Journal: Avondale Mushroom Farm Dominates Pennsylvania Farm Show
Joe D'Amico and Samantha Snyder hold mushrooms.Image via To-Jo Mushrooms. Samantha Snyder managed to snag ten first places at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show on behalf of her employer, To-Jo Mushrooms in Avondale, writes Scott Calvert for the Wall Street Journal.
fox29.com
'Ugly hasn't won': Wilmington community holds back-to-school event, despite death of teen
WILMINGTON, Del. - The very same park where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night was the same location where the community had planned a free, back-to-school barbecue Sunday. It still went on, as planned, with a message that the violence won’t be tolerated. "What you’re seeing...
Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project
Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Train derailment leaves mangled mess of rail cars just feet from Chester County home
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A train jumped the tracks in Chester County, ending up just a few feet from the side porch and garage of a home. Crews have brought in heavy equipment to clean up the mangled mess of steel and debris.The derailment took place in Newlin Township.For the second time in about two years, Trudie Powell says rail cars were offloaded and lifted after landing in her backyard near Coatesville, Chester County. She was sitting on her back deck, drinking a glass of iced tea, when all of a sudden she saw train cars heading right towards...
firststateupdate.com
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
Uptown! Prepares for Inspiring Theatre Season Under New Artistic Leadership
West Chester’s Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center has announced the line-up for its first ever self-produced theatre season, and under the company’s leadership of first ever Artistic Director Carmen Khan. This historic first season of professional theatre in downtown West Chester begins with William Gibson’s joyful play, The...
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
firststateupdate.com
At Least Four People Shot In Wilmington Late Saturday Night
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left at least four people injured. At around 11:00 Saturday evening police officers responded to the unit block of 27th and Tatnell for reports of multiple rounds fired. Arriving officers located four patients at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. All...
