Fulham speak to Brighton over a £15m deal for forward Neal Maupay as the Cottagers look finalise the signing of Justin Kluivert from Roma on loan

Fulham have spoken to Brighton about a permanent £15m deal for Neal Maupay, who has also spoken to Everton, after the striker's move to Nottingham Forest stalled.

The Cottagers also hope to finalise the signing of Justin Kluivert from Roma on loan on Friday once his agent Rafaela Pimenta has held talks.

Roma want a £10m fee to be triggered after a number of appearances.

Maupay has been of significant interest to a number of Premier League sides this summer with the Frenchman having impressed for Brighton last term.

The Frenchman has been Brighton's top scorer in each of the last three seasons but but was left out of the squad altogether for Saturday's home draw with Newcastle.

Graham Potter said when asked about his striker's absence that he was 'considering things' regarding his future. That quote came amid belief that the Frenchman was bound for Nottingham Forest but his move to join Graham Potter's side has stalled.

Fulham, who are rivalled by Everton and Italian Serie A club Salernitana, are interested in Maupay as an alternative to Mitrovic.

Despite enjoying an impressive first game of the season against Liverpool in which he scored twice and looked a real handful against a world class backline, question marks hang over the Serbian's head regarding whether or not he can cut it in the top division.

Maupay is out of contract with the Seagulls next summer and has seen his place in the pecking order fall with the club having signed Deniz Undav this January.

Having been loaned out it is expected Undav will come in and play at the apex of Potter's team this term.

Meanwhile, Kluivert is said to be on the verge of fulfilling a dream by signing with Fulham.

The son of former Ajax, Barcelona and Newcastle forward Patrick Kluivert, Justin is willing to forgo offers from Nice and Marseille to join Fulham, it is believed.

Marco Silva is insistent on the player with the Dutchman being one of his prime targets this summer as he looks to assemble a squad capable of remaining in the Premier League.