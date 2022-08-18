ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio

 3 days ago
Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.

One of the primary services offered by the company is furniture removal, which, unlike clothes and shoes, is harder to donate or repurpose. They use the latest techniques and equipment to remove chairs, tables, dressers, and love seats. Besides protecting the home and contents from breakage, the team ensures the removal process is painless, whether the client lives in a high-rise apartment or the furniture is close to other valuable belongings.

Horton Hauls Junk Toledo also assists clients in removing old mattresses and bed frames that are smelly, stained, and awkward to handle. Apart from saving them from hefty municipality fines and avoiding littering landfills with unwanted mattresses, the company works within the client’s schedule. Depending on the condition, the company may donate or dispose of it well, creating more space in the client’s home. The experienced team handling mattress disposal is also uniformed for easier identification.

Horton Hauls Junk Toledo specializes in carpet removal, hauling away damaged or old rugs, strip tacks, nails, and padding. Since the process is time-consuming and laborious, the company regularly trains its staff to deliver same-day service. The highly trained team is also experienced in protecting the couches, tables, and other furniture pieces from possible damages associated with removing carpets. In case of any damage, the licensed and insured company pays for the damages caused by the team.

The highly reviewed junk removal company also offers trouble-free garage cleanout services. Regardless of the garage and the clutter, the team takes charge of all labor from loading, hauling away, organizing, disposing, and recycling reusable items. In addition, the company ensures the cleanout is fast and efficient — assisting the client in transforming the cluttered garage into a manicured lawn and super-clean space.

Unlike most items, appliances have a lifespan, meaning clients cannot repurpose them forever. Whether the client needs to dispose of a dishwasher, microwave, coolers, or dryers, the team offers comprehensive services, assisting them in avoiding filling the local landfills. In addition to helping clients conserve the environment, the company hauls all appliances, even the heavy refrigerators that may need more people to handle. The team also uses the right equipment to remove the appliances, protecting the client and their belongings.

The licensed and insured company also offers yard debris removal, helping the homeowner to comply with the municipalities’ guidelines, increase their property’s curb appeal, or avoid disease outbreaks. The team offers same-day service and responsible disposal regardless of the yard debris. They also use advanced tools and equipment for efficiency. Some services include trimming the tree limbs, raking the leaves, chopping the trees, moving dirt, and pulling the weeds.

Clients can also schedule estate cleanout services after losing a loved one or divorce. Handling mattresses, electronics, appliances, books, and personal belongings left behind by a deceased is stressful and time-consuming. Fortunately, the company has an experienced team offering painless junk removal, giving clients time to mourn and plan their lives. The truck team members are also professional, courteous, and respectful.

Clients interested in junk removal, disposal, garage cleanout, estate cleanout, or carpet removal services can contact the team at 419-299-4210. Horton Hauls Junk Toledo is located at 5333 Secor Rd Suite 20, Toledo, Ohio, 43623, US. Visit the company’s website to learn more about their Toledo office.

Media Contact

Company Name: Horton Hauls Junk Toledo

Contact Person: Pernell Horton

Phone: 419-299-4210

Address: 5333 Secor Rd Suite 20

City: Toledo

State: Ohio

Postal Code: 43623

Country: USA

Website: https://hortonhaulsjunk.com/

