Ohio State

Nickie Antonio raised more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Ohio

By Kalyn Stralow
 3 days ago
Ohio Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $1.0 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Nickie Antonio has raised more than any other Democrat.

Antonio is the representative for Ohio State Senate District 23 and is running for re-election in 2022. Antonio raised $254,620 and spent $139,263 between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Ohio Secretary of State reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Antonio.

Nickie Antonio’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $254,620 in reported donations, $65,554 came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$13,704 Seiu District 1199 PAC ENTITY

$9,000 Sheet Metal Workers Lu 33 PCE ENTITY

$6,000 Linda M Rich INDIVIDUAL

$6,000 Walter F Senney INDIVIDUAL

$5,500 Ohio Afl Cio PCE ENTITY

$5,350 Ohio Association for Justice PAC ENTITY

$5,000 Albert B Ratner INDIVIDUAL

$5,000 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co ENTITY

$5,000 Ohio Credit Union Legislative Action Committee ENTITY

$5,000 Robin Richmond INDIVIDUAL

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Ohio PACs submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Nickie Antonio’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 4/21/2022

2022 Post-Primary 6/10/2022

2022 Semiannual 7/29/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/27/2022

2022 Post-General 12/16/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

