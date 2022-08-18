ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Matt Huffman raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Ohio

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
Ohio Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $5.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Matt Huffman has raised more than any other Republican.

Huffman is the representative for Ohio State Senate District 12 and is not running for re-election in 2022. Huffman raised $1.2 million and spent $865,382 between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Ohio Secretary of State reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Huffman.

Matt Huffman’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $1.2 million in reported donations, $169,335 came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$27,409 Susan B and James A Haslam III INDIVIDUAL

$26,000 Dina and Ronald Wilheim INDIVIDUAL

$20,000 Ohio Health Care Assoc PAC ENTITY

$13,704 Affiliated Construction Trades Ohio Foundation PCE (ACT) ENTITY

$13,704 James W Johnson INDIVIDUAL

$13,704 Jim Jordan Campaign ENTITY

$13,704 Nisource Inc PAC ENTITY

$13,704 Realtors PAC ENTITY

$13,704 Whitney Haslam Johnson INDIVIDUAL

$13,700 Ohio Credit Union Legislative Action Committee ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Ohio PACs submitted to the Ohio Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Matt Huffman’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 Annual 1/31/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 4/21/2022

2022 Post-Primary 6/10/2022

2022 Semiannual 7/29/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/27/2022

2022 Post-General 12/16/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Ballotpedia News

