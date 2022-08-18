ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dadeville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses

A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen. “If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said. An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Hospitality industry in Columbus back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the city of Columbus being struck by the pandemic, experts say the hospitality industry is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Greater Columbus Chambers of Commerce, the hospitality industry has stayed afloat during the pandemic. While some businesses didn’t survive, the city held steady...
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dadeville, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Q and A with Superintendent Ray Porter

The first day of school officially began for Tallapoosa County Schools on Friday, August 19. As the new school year gets underway, The Outlook interviewed Superintendent Ray Porter about his expectations and goals in the months ahead. How have school leaders prepared for the first day of school?. We've had...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

“Caution is key,” Communications and Outreach Coordinator discusses dangerous imposter phone scams

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Attorney’s General Office is warning the public about an imposter scam targeting individuals across Georgia.  The imposter scam involves individuals who pretend to be local law enforcement officials in hopes of adding credibility to their schemes.  News 3 interviewed Communications and Outreach Coordinator Shawn Conroy with the Consumer Protection Division, […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn

UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#Alcohol#Mvr
lakemagazine.life

'Redneclectic' Unicorn

Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus church holds weekly food giveaway for community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley. Pastor Curtis Green says this is...
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS 42

Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lagrange, GA USA

My Granddaughter and I found our Heart while camping at Holiday Campground on our morning walk. It was near the boat ramp. It was a beautiful find, my Granddaughter was so excited! Thank You!❤️💜💛
WRBL News 3

Shots fired at Azalea Ridge Apartments; threat contained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence responded to a shots fired call at Azalea Ridge Apartments off of Boxwood Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to the Columbus Police Department, multiple arrests have been made involving several minors. The threat has been contained at this time. News 3 will continue to update this story […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
elmoreautauganews.com

Ribbon Cutting for Classic Audio and Records in Prattville is Monday

The anticipation for the opening is finally over. The doors opened Satursay with customers already waiting. The official ribbon cutting will be Monday. Classic Audio and Records, formerly known as Classic Wireless, has relocated to 2048 Fairview Avenue Prattville, AL. The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the ribbon cutting of Classic Audio and Records at 10 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022.
PRATTVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy