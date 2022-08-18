Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscura
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
alabamanews.net
Prattville Fire Damages Several Businesses
A fire in downtown Prattville has left several businesses with damage. The fire was reported at Uncle Mick’s Cajun Market and Café shortly after 9PM last night. People say they heard popping sounds and saw smoke. It took about an hour for the fire to be put out.
wtvy.com
Drivers urged to check car insurance policy, stay alert of theft
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is urging drivers to check their insurance policy before their car is stolen. “If you don’t have comprehensive and full coverage insurance, they’re not going to cover it,” Cunningham said. An Alabama attorney recently told WSFA 12 News...
WTVM
Hospitality industry in Columbus back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Despite the city of Columbus being struck by the pandemic, experts say the hospitality industry is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Greater Columbus Chambers of Commerce, the hospitality industry has stayed afloat during the pandemic. While some businesses didn’t survive, the city held steady...
wtvy.com
GoFundMe opened after man killed in Montgomery construction incident
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community has come out in support of the family of a construction worker who died after an incident in Montgomery County. Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a construction site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road. Officials say Prado was taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham but died from critical injuries.
tallasseetribune.com
Q and A with Superintendent Ray Porter
The first day of school officially began for Tallapoosa County Schools on Friday, August 19. As the new school year gets underway, The Outlook interviewed Superintendent Ray Porter about his expectations and goals in the months ahead. How have school leaders prepared for the first day of school?. We've had...
“Caution is key,” Communications and Outreach Coordinator discusses dangerous imposter phone scams
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Attorney’s General Office is warning the public about an imposter scam targeting individuals across Georgia. The imposter scam involves individuals who pretend to be local law enforcement officials in hopes of adding credibility to their schemes. News 3 interviewed Communications and Outreach Coordinator Shawn Conroy with the Consumer Protection Division, […]
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
First responders on scene of truck crash along US 280 in Auburn
UPDATE 8/19/2022 5:12 p.m. – ALEA says that the roadway has re-opened. UPDATE – According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, all lanes of U.S. 280 near the 101 mile marker, in Lee County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. The crash has also resulted in a […]
lakemagazine.life
'Redneclectic' Unicorn
Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
WTVM
Columbus church holds weekly food giveaway for community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley. Pastor Curtis Green says this is...
Opelika-Auburn News
Maffia's owner says on the night of the fire his oven was turned on, but that's normal for a pizza restaurant
The owner of Maffia’s Italian Restaurant has an answer for those in town with questions about the cause of the July 21 fire that destroyed his business and damaged two others. Yes, the oven was on his restaurant. “The oven stays on regardless and it has a thermostat where...
WSFA
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
Law enforcement seize illegally grown marijuana in Coosa County
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Law enforcement agencies worked to recover marijuana that was being illegally grown in Coosa County Thursday. In a since-deleted statement released on the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Michael Howell confirmed that several agencies, including two helicopters, were called to retrieve the marijuana. “This operation was a group […]
WTVM
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lagrange, GA USA
My Granddaughter and I found our Heart while camping at Holiday Campground on our morning walk. It was near the boat ramp. It was a beautiful find, my Granddaughter was so excited! Thank You!❤️💜💛
Shots fired at Azalea Ridge Apartments; threat contained
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A heavy police presence responded to a shots fired call at Azalea Ridge Apartments off of Boxwood Blvd. on Sunday evening. According to the Columbus Police Department, multiple arrests have been made involving several minors. The threat has been contained at this time. News 3 will continue to update this story […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life
Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn’t need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man’s life, his supervisors said. “The actions of...
COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Ribbon Cutting for Classic Audio and Records in Prattville is Monday
The anticipation for the opening is finally over. The doors opened Satursay with customers already waiting. The official ribbon cutting will be Monday. Classic Audio and Records, formerly known as Classic Wireless, has relocated to 2048 Fairview Avenue Prattville, AL. The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the ribbon cutting of Classic Audio and Records at 10 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Good dogs shouldn't die': USA's largest dog rescue expanding to old VictoryLand greyhound kennels
The largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue in the country, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, is opening a new location this September in Shorter on the site of the former greyhound racing track facility at VictoryLand. The Florida-based animal rescue bought the site as a means to help fight an overpopulation of...
