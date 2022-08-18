ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Hobbs raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Arizona

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
Arizona Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $11.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Katie Hobbs has raised more than any other Democrat.

Hobbs is Arizona Secretary of State and is running for Governor of Arizona in 2022. Hobbs raised $5.0 million and spent $4.3 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Arizona Secretary of State reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Hobbs.

Katie Hobbs’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $5.0 million in reported donations, $94,240 came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$15,200 Daryl Kling INDIVIDUAL

$15,000 Lewis Guthrie INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Jennifer Allen-Soros INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona ENTITY

$10,500 Donalyn Mikles INDIVIDUAL

$7,300 Marleigh Fletcher INDIVIDUAL

$6,700 Penelope M Pestle INDIVIDUAL

$6,350 Gloria Haegelin INDIVIDUAL

$6,190 Internal Revenue Service ENTITY

$5,800 Barrett Michael Guthrie INDIVIDUAL

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

See updates to Katie Hobbs’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 1/15/2022

2022 Q1 4/15/2022

2022 Q2 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022

2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

