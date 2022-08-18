ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karrin Taylor Robson raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Arizona

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
 3 days ago
Arizona Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $44.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Karrin Taylor Robson has raised more than any other Republican.

Taylor Robson is running for Governor of Arizona in 2022. Taylor Robson raised $18.7 million and spent $18.5 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Arizona Secretary of State reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Taylor Robson.

Karrin Taylor Robson’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $18.7 million in reported donations by her candidate committee, $15.2 million came from Taylor Robson:

Total Donations Name Type

$15,200,000 Karrin Taylor Robson INDIVIDUAL

$10,603 Dana Garmany INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Brian Hall INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Jeff Whiteman INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Keith Michael Ingram INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Peter Paulsen INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Sharon and Lawrence Heitz INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Sheila Ingram INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Vicki and Jim Click Jr INDIVIDUAL

$10,600 Warren Florkiewicz INDIVIDUAL

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies.

Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports. Data from additional reports due in between the deadlines below are published along with the reports listed here.

See updates to Karrin Taylor Robson’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 1/15/2022

2022 Q1 4/15/2022

2022 Q2 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022

2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

