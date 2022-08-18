ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Students can get excused absences for going to KY State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students are invited to Kentucky’s largest classroom, the Kentucky State Fair, to learn about everything from agriculture to history. According to KY Venues Communications, students can take a day off from school and come to the Kentucky State Fair. Going to the fair is a state-wide excused absence.
Families return to Kentucky State Fair after incident

KSP holds details on fair chaos amid investigation; citations confirm a gun. After chaos broke out at one of the largest and most prominent events in the state of Kentucky, authorities are refusing to release more details about what happened. Norton Children’s Hospital heart surgeon retiring after 33 years.
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
State fair closing early due to incident

One less test for student athletes at JCPS to worry about, but it’s not one from the classroom. They no longer have to test negative for COVID to play sports. Watching Out for You: Labor Day travel and money saving tips. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT.
Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
