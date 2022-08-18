ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Money

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most

Even as some parts of the red-hot housing market have begun to cool, home prices just keep rising to new record highs. The median sales price of an existing single-family home climbed to $413,500 in the second quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That’s 14.2% higher than the second quarter of 2021, and the first time the median price cited by NAR has exceeded $400,00.
Fortune

The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn

The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
Fortune

Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

The wealth management unit of Bank of America posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are sending shockwaves through the markets and stoking fears of a recession — but that hasn’t stopped America’s most wealthy from increasing their borrowing in the first half of the year.
Fortune

Fitch Ratings: U.S. home prices could soon fall 10% to 15%￼

The Pandemic Housing Boom has given way to the Pandemic Housing Slump. Across the nation, spiked mortgage rates are translating into fewer homebuyers. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales and mortgage purchase applications are down 15% and 18%, respectively. And single-family housing starts in July are 19% below levels hit a year ago.
deseret.com

Why the housing market is in recession in terms of sales — but not prices

July was an even more sluggish month for the U.S. housing market as sales of previously owned homes slipped by 6% from June and a whopping 20.2% year over year. Home prices are still high, though, with the median existing home sales price up 10.8% from a year earlier to $403,800 — though that’s down slightly from the previous month when it was $413,800, a record high.
FOXBusiness

Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves

Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
The Independent

How do interest rates affect inflation?

Interest rates are expected to rise on Thursday as the Bank of England struggles to temper rising inflation. The base rate of inflation is already at its highest level for 13 years after the Bank increased it to 1 per cent. On 6 May, the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the base interest rate from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent, the fourth time in a row that the panel has voted in favour of an interest rate hike.The committee are now expected to hike the rate even further on Thursday, potentially to 1.25 per cent.Governor...
biztoc.com

Mortgage rates edge down but homebuyer demand remains depres…

Mortgage rates pulled back this week, but economic uncertainty continues to keep price-struck buyers at bay. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage edged down to 5.13% from 5.22% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. While the rate remains lower than the 5.81% registered in June, it’s still nearly 2 percentage points higher than the start of the year.
CNET

Mortgage Rates for Aug. 19, 2022: Some Rates Go Up, Others Remain Steady

Some important mortgage rates crept upward today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates stayed the same, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates saw growth. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, increased. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
