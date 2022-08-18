Read full article on original website
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
House Prices Are Most Overvalued in These 11 States—Fitch Report
Idaho and Washington remain among the most overvalued states, according to the credit rating agency.
Home prices are falling as homebuilders get put ‘on their a–‘
Homebuilders fear what six months about was unthinkable: oversupply
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber plummeted Friday, extending losses that marked a new 2022 low just two days ago. Prices fell sharply, sinking as much as 5% to $475 per thousand board feet, as the housing market showed continued signs of cooling. The construction essential is now down nearly 70% from its May 2021 peak, having fallen 56% year-to-date.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 19, 2022 | Average rates decreased this week
What is a fixed-rate mortgage vs. adjustable-rate mortgage?. Mortgage rates trended down overall this week compared to last week, though they've started ticking back up over the past few days. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped to 5.13% this week, according to Freddie Mac. Current economic uncertainty has caused...
10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most
Even as some parts of the red-hot housing market have begun to cool, home prices just keep rising to new record highs. The median sales price of an existing single-family home climbed to $413,500 in the second quarter, according to data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That’s 14.2% higher than the second quarter of 2021, and the first time the median price cited by NAR has exceeded $400,00.
The housing market correction takes an unexpected turn
The Federal Reserve has a simple inflation-fighting playbook. It goes like this: Keep applying upward pressure on interest rates until business and consumer spending across the economy weakens and inflation recedes. Historically speaking, the Fed’s inflation-fighting playbook always delivers a particularly hard hit to the U.S. housing market. When it...
Zillow: These 30 housing markets saw falling home prices in July…but don’t call it a housing crash
In July, Zillow predicted U.S. home prices would rise 7.8% over the coming year. On Thursday, the firm slashed the forecast to 2.4%.
Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’
The wealth management unit of Bank of America posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are sending shockwaves through the markets and stoking fears of a recession — but that hasn’t stopped America’s most wealthy from increasing their borrowing in the first half of the year.
Mortgage rates drop amid signs that inflation may have finally peaked
Mortgage rates ticked lower last week, falling back toward the 5% mark following economic reports that indicated inflation might have finally peaked.
Fitch Ratings: U.S. home prices could soon fall 10% to 15%￼
The Pandemic Housing Boom has given way to the Pandemic Housing Slump. Across the nation, spiked mortgage rates are translating into fewer homebuyers. On a year-over-year basis, existing home sales and mortgage purchase applications are down 15% and 18%, respectively. And single-family housing starts in July are 19% below levels hit a year ago.
Why the housing market is in recession in terms of sales — but not prices
July was an even more sluggish month for the U.S. housing market as sales of previously owned homes slipped by 6% from June and a whopping 20.2% year over year. Home prices are still high, though, with the median existing home sales price up 10.8% from a year earlier to $403,800 — though that’s down slightly from the previous month when it was $413,800, a record high.
Mortgage rates drop as inflation improves
Rates for the 30-year mortgage dropped slightly this week but remained above the 5% mark, indicating that concerns over inflation may be beginning to wane, according to new data from Freddie Mac. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage registered at 5.13% for the week ending Aug. 18, according...
Recession fears increase among investors with 58% now expecting a downturn in the next 12 months, BofA says
Bank of America's Global Fund Manager Survey found that 58% of investors expect a recession in the coming 12 months. That's up from 47% in the last monthly survey and marks the highest percentage since May 2020. "Sentiment remains bearish, but no longer apocalyptically bearish as hopes rise that inflation...
How do interest rates affect inflation?
Interest rates are expected to rise on Thursday as the Bank of England struggles to temper rising inflation. The base rate of inflation is already at its highest level for 13 years after the Bank increased it to 1 per cent. On 6 May, the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the base interest rate from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent, the fourth time in a row that the panel has voted in favour of an interest rate hike.The committee are now expected to hike the rate even further on Thursday, potentially to 1.25 per cent.Governor...
Record Home Depot sales show America's housing market is still strong
Soaring mortgage rates and unaffordable home prices are worrisome signs for the broader housing market and economy. In another worrisome sign, housing starts and building permits for July both fell from June levels and missed economists' forecasts.
Mortgage rates edge down but homebuyer demand remains depres…
Mortgage rates pulled back this week, but economic uncertainty continues to keep price-struck buyers at bay. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage edged down to 5.13% from 5.22% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. While the rate remains lower than the 5.81% registered in June, it’s still nearly 2 percentage points higher than the start of the year.
Mortgage Rates for Aug. 19, 2022: Some Rates Go Up, Others Remain Steady
Some important mortgage rates crept upward today. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates stayed the same, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates saw growth. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, increased. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the...
