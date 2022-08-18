Sunday features good sun, a few clouds, and some showers and storms — mostly in the morning in the east coast metro area and in the afternoon along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Look for the bulk of the activity to be in the western portions of South Florida. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches on Sunday and into the first part of the workweek. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid-90s along the Gulf coast. But the humidity will make it feel about 10 degrees hotter everywhere, so stay hydrated.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO