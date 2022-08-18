ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOM UTLEY: A grafter? No, I'm allergic to hard work - which is why I'm so sorry for the over-65s taking on new jobs

By Tom Utley
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

This is a shameful confession, but I fear that I'm living and breathing evidence of the truth behind Liz Truss's remark in 2019, gleefully dug up by the Guardian this week, that too many Brits are workshy — or, as she put it herself, that we need 'more graft' if we're to prosper.

Indeed, I've been allergic to hard work for as long as I can remember, doing only as much as I believed strictly necessary to hold on to my job and keep my family fed, clothed and housed.

True, in my days of full-time employment, I often had to work long and anti-social hours, as does almost everyone else in my trade. But never once did I volunteer for those extra jobs on the side — TV appearances or writing book reviews for magazines, for example — which so many journalists take on to supplement their incomes.

No, people may call me a lot of things (many of them quite unprintable in a family newspaper). But not even my most uncritical friend would ever dream of describing me as a grafter.

My heart therefore goes out to the 173,000 of my fellow over-65s who came out of retirement to return to work in the three months to June, according to figures released this week by the Office for National Statistics.

Of course, some among that record number will have rejoined the workforce because they actively wanted to. Perhaps they found retirement boring and missed the camaraderie of work colleagues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T03R4_0hMl8npX00
TOM UTLEY: I just ask you to spare a thought for those of us lesser mortals who've had our dreams of a comfortable retirement dashed by the combined forces of Covid, the Ukraine war, reckless public spending — and the resultant, relentless rise in the cost of living. (stock image)

Others will have been attracted by the flexible working hours increasingly offered by employers, desperate to fill vacancies which remain extraordinarily numerous.

Some, dare I say it, may even have welcomed the chance to escape from the round-the-clock company of their husbands or wives. It's not unheard of. (Before Mrs U reaches for her rolling-pin, I hasten to say that no such thought has ever crossed my own mind!)

But if my guess is right, most of those 173,000 will have been forced back to work against their will by the cruelty of inflation and the way it is devouring their pensions — with far worse to come in the winter, when food and energy prices are predicted to rocket through the roof.

It's these pensioners for whom I feel most sorry — and I'm thinking particularly of those who may share my own less-than-enthusiastic attitude to work.

For them, what a crushing blow it must be, after all those years spent looking forward to the joys of retirement, to find themselves condemned to return to the drudgery of paid employment, and obliged to take orders from whippersnappers young enough to be their children or grandchildren, simply to keep body and soul together.

How well I remember the run-up to my own 65th birthday, getting on for four years ago.

I would count the weeks, hours and minutes before that blessed day when I would no longer have to face the misery of my daily commute.

I told myself I'd be able to linger in bed in the mornings, read papers and books for pleasure as opposed to duty, watch afternoon telly to my heart's content and lay down my Biro and notebook, once and for all. For the first time in my life, there would be nobody to boss me about except the dog and that mildest and most long-suffering of taskmistresses, Mrs U.

No longer would I wake with a jolt in the middle of the night, fretting that I might have got a fact wrong, written something crass or insensitive, misspelt a public figure's name or committed some schoolboy grammatical howler in the newspapers speeding through the night to the nation's doorsteps, too late to recall and put right.

Nor would I ever again suffer the ego-crushing experience of reading the online comments beneath my work. Time and again I've resolved not to look, but time and again I've weakened, in the hope that somebody, somewhere, might have enjoyed my offering.

All too often, however, the first comment I see will be something like: 'Is Tom Utley actually paid to write this drivel?'

How I longed to put all this behind me, retreat from the rat-race and devote whatever time I might have left to doing what I damn well pleased. In other words, doing nothing productive at all.

Given the way I feel, therefore, you may very well wonder why these meanderings continue to appear on this page, nearly four years after I became eligible to draw my pension.

The answer is simply that, yes, I am indeed paid to write this drivel — paid so generously, in fact, that when the sum in question was mentioned, in return for working only one day a week, I felt it would be not only idiotic but cruel to my wife and expanding family to refuse.

Let's face it, Mrs U is very likely to be a widow one day, and she'll need any money I can save while I'm still able to work. Meanwhile, life is extremely tough at the moment for the two younger generations of Utleys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzSV9_0hMl8npX00
TOM UTLEY: If my guess is right, most of those 173,000 will have been forced back to work against their will by the cruelty of inflation and the way it is devouring their pensions — with far worse to come in the winter, when food and energy prices are predicted to rocket through the roof. (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyr1T_0hMl8npX00
Liz Truss (pictured in Perth this week) said in an unearthed clip that British workers needed 'more graft'  

What sort of father or grandfather — even an old buffer as lazy as me — would voluntarily put himself in a position where he would be unable to offer help when they need it?

I strongly suspect that considerations such as these will have weighed heavily with many of my fellow pensioners who have reluctantly returned to the grindstone, despite having saved just enough to survive through these grim times.

But then, God knows, I have no right to whinge. I'm well aware that many would kill to be in my position, actually paid to write more or less what I fancy, only one day a week.

It's just that the older I get — and many of those 173,000, and counting, will have found the same — the more effort I find it to perform the simplest task. I trust my memory less and less, which means I have to check and re-check facts I would have known off the top of my head in my younger, sharper days.

Indeed, everything takes me longer. Take yesterday morning, when I arrived at the Mail to write this column. After only a week's absence, to attend my eldest's wedding (a joyful occasion, which went swimmingly, if you're interested), it took me a good five minutes to remember my password for the office computer system.

At the risk of sounding melodramatically self-pitying, I've also found that having six days off out of seven is not half such a relief as I'd expected. If you know you're doomed to go through mental agonies once a week, after all, the rest of the week becomes part of the torture. I wonder if other part-timers have found the same?

As for those who've been forced by inflation to return to manual work, that would be out of the question for me. These days I get puffed out climbing a single flight of stairs to the loo.

Yes, I've known people who have kept all their mental faculties well into their 70s and 80s — men and women who dread the very idea of giving up work. With their long experience and wisdom, they've remained enormous assets to their companies, society and the economy at large.

I just ask you to spare a thought for those of us lesser mortals who've had our dreams of a comfortable retirement dashed by the combined forces of Covid, the Ukraine war, reckless public spending — and the resultant, relentless rise in the cost of living.

I fear it's looking increasingly likely that unfortunate readers will be stuck with me for as long as they and my employers are prepared to put up with me. I guess I'll just have to learn to be a grafter.

#Guardian#Brits
Daily Mail

