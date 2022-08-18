ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Becomes Nurse At Vet’s Clinic, Calms Scared Dogs

Meet Ron, the kitten who has the special power to calm the patients at the vet clinic. The feline was rescued as a stray from the streets of Colorado. When he first got to Northfield Veterinary Hospital he was so scared, the kitty was hiding all the time. However, soon he got accustomed to his temporary home and started interacting with other animals who came into the hospital, as if to let them know it was okay and they needn’t be worried.
Nail Salon Denies Services to Veteran With Service Dog

In recent years, there has been growing awareness of the good that service dogs can do. Service dogs can provide a variety of trained behaviors to help their people, ranging from seizure alert dogs to dogs trained to assist with PTSD attacks. These dogs have been recognized not only by news outlets for the good […]
