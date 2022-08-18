Read full article on original website
Related
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
dailyphew.com
Cat Becomes Nurse At Vet’s Clinic, Calms Scared Dogs
Meet Ron, the kitten who has the special power to calm the patients at the vet clinic. The feline was rescued as a stray from the streets of Colorado. When he first got to Northfield Veterinary Hospital he was so scared, the kitty was hiding all the time. However, soon he got accustomed to his temporary home and started interacting with other animals who came into the hospital, as if to let them know it was okay and they needn’t be worried.
PETS・
Nail Salon Denies Services to Veteran With Service Dog
In recent years, there has been growing awareness of the good that service dogs can do. Service dogs can provide a variety of trained behaviors to help their people, ranging from seizure alert dogs to dogs trained to assist with PTSD attacks. These dogs have been recognized not only by news outlets for the good […] The post Nail Salon Denies Services to Veteran With Service Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETS・
Comments / 0