ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Black Maryland couple sees home value jump nearly $300K when White friend stands-in; housing advocates demand action

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The lawsuit of a Maryland couple against a real estate appraiser and online mortgage provider is sparking renewed outrage among housing advocates and researchers familiar with well documented cases of low home appraisals for minority homeowners and houses in minority-majority neighborhoods. Dr. Nathan Connolly and...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy