Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in primary races
A cattle farmer, an electrical engineer, a nurse and a former Gainesville mayor — just a few of the contenders voters will find on their ballots in the upcoming primary election. Gainesville residents can vote in 14 races in the Tuesday primary, including the mayor of Gainesville, Florida’s 3rd...
mainstreetdailynews.com
August election brimming with local races
Tuesday’s election will bring changes for local voters in terms of what’s on the ballot and possibly where they are voting. While 11,000 people participated in early in-person voting and another 18,000 have returned their vote-by-ballots already, the remainder of Alachua County voters who head to the polls Tuesday to vote in person will need to check that they know where they are going.
mainstreetdailynews.com
State awards Micanopy $3M for broadband
Micanopy is set to receive a nearly $3 million state grant for broadband internet, according to a Monday announcement from the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The grant is part of $22 million in funding for development projects across 10 Florida communities. The Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).
WCJB
Coalition of community groups call for lower GRU prices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community groups are rallying against rising Gainesville Regional Utilities prices this summer. Community Leaders United says they will hold a press conference on Thursday evening outside of GRU’s downtown Gainesville building. They are calling on the public utility to lower rates. Thousands of people have...
alachuachronicle.com
School board candidate Daniel Fisher responds to social media attacks
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In the run-up to tomorrow’s voting, the Alachua County Democrats posted memes attacking Daniel Fisher, candidate for Alachua County School Board, on their Facebook Page. The memes attempt to smear Daniel Fisher for his association with Tim Marden, a respected Newberry City Commissioner. Fisher...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Florida leads nation in gas price drop
Florida led the nation with a 12-cent drop in the average cost of gas per gallon this past week, according to AAA. In the AAA’s weekly report released Monday, Florida went from $3.64 last week to $3.52 and now has the 13th least expensive gas in the nation. In...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Oak Hall edges P.K. Yonge in preseason opener
The high school football season kicked off Friday night as area teams used the preseason contest to prepare for next week’s regular-season opener. Oak Hall (Gainesville) edged the hosting P.K. Yonge Blue Wave (Gainesville), 14-13, in a game that was delayed nearly an hour due to lightning. Both teams...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville spends thousands for company to review Terrell Bradley's arrest
Gainesville — On August 5th, Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry and Police Chief Lonnie Scott signed a contract with V2 Global, hiring them to investigate GPD's arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10th. The city agreed to pay V2 $7,500 plus up to $1,000 for travel expenses. "I...
floridahsfootball.com
2022 Florida High School Football Schedule Book released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In development since late last year, the 2022 Florida High School Football Schedule Book is here with schedules for every team in the Sunshine State for 11-Man football as well as 8-Man Football. The development of the book was the brainchild of Christopher Lyke who was...
WCJB
Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
duvalsports.com
Bradford Boasts Several D-1 Players In 2022
Jacksonville Fl- One of the quietest kept secrets in Northeast Florida is Bradford and their roster full of D-1 offered talent. Coach Jamie Rodgers took the head job last December and begins a new chapter in his coaching career after stints with Baker County and Suwannee. This year at Bradford, Rodgers has some dogs. Check them out!
School Shooting Survivor Alexa Kitaygorodsky Participates In Storytelling Event With ‘This is My Brave’
On Feb. 14, 2018, Alexa Kitaygorodsky went to school like it was any other day. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School freshman went to her first three classes, noting that nothing eventful happened. But for Alexa, her life as she knew it changed during her fourth period and last class...
WCJB
Body of Marion County woman found in Nassau River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a woman found in a river in North Florida has been identified as a resident of Marion County. Nassau County sheriff’s deputies Friday said the victim was 43-year-old Stephanie Lorraine Harris. Legal records show she lived in Belleview. Her body was found...
WCJB
Hundreds of Ocala residents apply for assistance due to increasing utility costs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 250 residents in Ocala asked for help due to the increasing costs of their Ocala Electric Utility bill. The nonprofit, Central Florida Community Action Agency assists low-income households with making ends meet. Romana Williamson the City of Ocala’s community engagement coordinator spoke on how...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Scorpio makes Best Companies list
Florida Trend magazine’s August issue featured the annual Best Companies list, which featured Scorpio ranked 22nd in the Small Companies category. Gainesville-based Scorpio is a construction professional team building to improve communities and cities. The company’s approach, community-centered construction, aims to deliver beautiful buildings for people and owners while keeping their budget in mind.
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain with locations throughout the Southeast just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of chicken fingers, sandwiches, wraps, and salads, you may be excited to learn that the popular chain restaurant, Huey Magoo's, has just opened another new location in Florida.
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs
LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
villages-news.com
Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages
Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages. Villagers who frequent the pools in the Village of St. James and the Village of Tamarind Grove have complained about residents of apartments at Trailwinds Village jumping the fence and taking a dip in the pools. The pools in The Villages are limited to residents and their guests.
