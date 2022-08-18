Run a 5K in memory of Jimmy Rich and help fund DRIVE SMART Virginia, a nonprofit that seeks to promote traffic safety through education and outreach program. On Jan. 24, James “Jimmy” Rich was hit by a distracted driver while running near his home. Rich had been a runner for more than 40 years and took every safety precaution that evening, but the driver “never saw him.” The resulting head injuries were too severe, and Jimmy passed away on Jan. 25.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO