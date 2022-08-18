Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Free breakfast entree from Chick-Fil-A
If your back-to-school mornings are a little choatic this week Chick-Fil-A wants to help.
St. Louisan builds Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners
ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
City Gear and Nike host Cutz For Kids back-to-school event
City Gear and Nike are hosting Cutz For Kids Back-to-School event at City Gear in Jennings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Louis American
Aja La’Starr Owens' poem for Mike Brown
For Mike Brown, Aja La’Starr Owens wrote a poem, ‘Value of a man,’ the day he was slain, August 9, 2014, and recited it at the 2022 Michael Brown Foundation Awards Gala and fundraiser on Sat. August 6, 2022 at Marriott St. Louis Airport. 📷 Dawn Suggs...
wetheitalians.com
St Louis Italian summer festival: Ferragosto 2022
5th Annual St Louis Italian Summer Festival - The Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton - Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM - 11PM. You are invited to the 5th Annual Ferragosto at the Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton! Ferragosto is the largest Italian summer festival of the year where all are invited to taste and experience contemporary Italian cuisine and culture.
“Ballwin days” and “Festival of the Little Hills” draw big crowds
There are multiple festivals kicking off this weekend including the 44th annual Ballwin Days Festival.
tncontentexchange.com
Locoz Tacoz to open brick-and-mortar restaurant in Maplewood
Three months after vacating its original brick-and-mortar location in Tower Grove South, Locoz Tacoz has found a new home. The Mexican restaurant will open at 7374 Manchester Road in Maplewood. “It’s been a long process,” owner Tyler Garcia said of his search. Garcia looked at many properties, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future
As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested
A 30-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of assault and one charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident Friday at Dierbergs grocery store that began with him harassing women and escalated from there. Police say that Julius Butler was at the Brentwood location of Dierbergs acting aggressively...
St. Louis funeral home to hold service for Vietnam veteran without family
A funeral home in south St. Louis will hold a service Tuesday for a veteran without any known family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
photonews247.com
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update
Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
LOOK: Missouri WR Luther Burden Signs Unique NIL Deal
Burden gets his own chip with Old Vienna, a St. Louis based chip company
St. Louis plans to take action against Kia, Hyundai for making cars too easy to steal
After dozens of Kia and Hyundai cars, St. Louis is one of many cities that is looking into litigation against the car manufacturers for making them too easy to break into.
KMOV
Watching Out For You: What to keep in mind before posting back-to-school photos online
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For a lot of kids and parents across the St. Louis area, this is the last weekend before heading back-to-school Monday morning. With that comes the back-to-school photos taken and posted online, often with chalkboards detailing information about the child’s school, grade and some of their favorite things.
Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.
ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
