FOX2Now

Learn about the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners

ST. LOUIS – Last week the Masonic Prince Hall Shriners took over the streets of St. Louis with their mini cars and fezes people are like who are these Shriners, what is their purpose?. The Honorable Eric R. Myers serves as the 45th imperial potentate and joined us to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Aja La’Starr Owens' poem for Mike Brown

For Mike Brown, Aja La’Starr Owens wrote a poem, ‘Value of a man,’ the day he was slain, August 9, 2014, and recited it at the 2022 Michael Brown Foundation Awards Gala and fundraiser on Sat. August 6, 2022 at Marriott St. Louis Airport. 📷 Dawn Suggs...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wetheitalians.com

St Louis Italian summer festival: ​Ferragosto 2022

5th Annual St Louis Italian Summer Festival - The Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton - Saturday, August 20, 4:30PM - 11PM. You are invited to the 5th Annual Ferragosto at the Enterprise Pavilion at Shaw Park in Clayton! Ferragosto is the largest Italian summer festival of the year where all are invited to taste and experience contemporary Italian cuisine and culture.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Locoz Tacoz to open brick-and-mortar restaurant in Maplewood

Three months after vacating its original brick-and-mortar location in Tower Grove South, Locoz Tacoz has found a new home. The Mexican restaurant will open at 7374 Manchester Road in Maplewood. “It’s been a long process,” owner Tyler Garcia said of his search. Garcia looked at many properties, and...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
FOX 2

Man wins $2M from scratchers game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man won one of the top prizes when he played the “200X” Scratchers game. The man purchased the $2 million winning ticket at Veteran’s Currency Exchange on North Grand Boulevard. “When I started scratching it and saw the ‘200X,’ I thought it would be a $10 prize,” he said. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisans Need to Fight for Hawn State Park's Future

As an outdoor photographer and wilderness guide living in St. Louis, I spend weekends working in one of the most ecologically sensitive and biodiverse regions of the world: the Missouri Ozarks. One of my favorites is Hawn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County, and I’m not alone in that. State...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Man Harasses Dierbergs Shoppers, Bites Cop, Gets Arrested

A 30-year-old St. Louis man is facing three charges of assault and one charge of resisting arrest stemming from an incident Friday at Dierbergs grocery store that began with him harassing women and escalated from there. Police say that Julius Butler was at the Brentwood location of Dierbergs acting aggressively...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
photonews247.com

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 Construction Update

Olive Crossing at Olive and I-170 is a mixed-use 140-acre development by Keat Properties and Keeley Properties that’s currently under construction across from Chevy’s in Olivette, MO. In the works is a dual brand Marriott Courtyard and Element hotel which will have up to 160-rooms. There is a...
OLIVETTE, MO
FOX 2

Clement Hyundai breaks ground on a massive new campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Clement Hyundai broke ground on a new Wentzville campus on August 10th, 2022. The 30,000 square-foot location will have a state-of-the-art facility sporting the all-new bronze and glass Hyundai design. The new Clement Hyundai construction is scheduled to be completed by Musick Construction in May of 2023. “We chose an all-new […]
WENTZVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.

ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

