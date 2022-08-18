ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
techeblog.com

CopterPack Gen 2 is an Electric Backpack Helicopter with a Self-Leveling Autopilot System

With a frame made from carbon fiber honeycomb, the CopterPack Gen 2 is the lightest electric backpack helicopter yet. Details are scarce at this point, but we do know that it boasts an all-electric propulsion system that drives two rotors on each side of the backpack. Everything appears to be controlled with two joysticks, while self-leveling autopilot aims to keep you safe.
techeblog.com

Engineers at MIT Fabricate a Chip-less, Wireless Electronic Skin That Senses and Transmits Signals

MIT engineers have fabricated an innovative electronic skin capable of communicating wirelessly without requiring onboard chips or batteries. This skin consists of a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms to the skin, with the heart of it being an ultrathin, high-quality film of gallium nitride, a material that is known for its piezoelectric properties.
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $50, Get the Anker Nano II 65W Gan II USB-C Foldable Fast Charger for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Anker Nano II 65W Gan II USB-C Foldable Fast Charger is great for travel, work, or school and you can get one for $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $49.99. By replacing the silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), Anker managed to reduce the size of the chargers without compromising power, while GaN II technology pushes the limits of mobile power even further. Product page.
ELECTRONICS

