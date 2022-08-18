Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
CopterPack Gen 2 is an Electric Backpack Helicopter with a Self-Leveling Autopilot System
With a frame made from carbon fiber honeycomb, the CopterPack Gen 2 is the lightest electric backpack helicopter yet. Details are scarce at this point, but we do know that it boasts an all-electric propulsion system that drives two rotors on each side of the backpack. Everything appears to be controlled with two joysticks, while self-leveling autopilot aims to keep you safe.
techeblog.com
Engineers at MIT Fabricate a Chip-less, Wireless Electronic Skin That Senses and Transmits Signals
MIT engineers have fabricated an innovative electronic skin capable of communicating wirelessly without requiring onboard chips or batteries. This skin consists of a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms to the skin, with the heart of it being an ultrathin, high-quality film of gallium nitride, a material that is known for its piezoelectric properties.
techeblog.com
Engineers Develop Drone with Specialized Landing Gear That Enables it to Touch Down Safely on Angled Surfaces
University of Sherbrooke engineers have developed a drone with specialized landing gear that enables it to touch down safely on angled surfaces like rooftops. The modified DJI F450 drone does this by using extremely lightweight friction shock absorbers that are designed to absorb kinetic energy from impact. Rapid thrust reversal...
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $50, Get the Anker Nano II 65W Gan II USB-C Foldable Fast Charger for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Anker Nano II 65W Gan II USB-C Foldable Fast Charger is great for travel, work, or school and you can get one for $34.99 shipped, today only, originally $49.99. By replacing the silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), Anker managed to reduce the size of the chargers without compromising power, while GaN II technology pushes the limits of mobile power even further. Product page.
