Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Tua Tagovailoa Makes Preseason Debut, Dolphins Fall to RaidersAnthony DiMoro
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
Three Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A nerve-regenerating healing agent, hydrogen peroxideKath Lee
Related
Miami's Oldest Neighborhood Celebrates "Little Bahamas" Designation
The renaming comes amid widespread gentrification, threatening to displace longtime residents who are the descendants of Bahamian settlers.
islandernews.com
This Miami deli, with "The Jewban" on the menu, gets Michelin Guide honor and makes list of US best Jewish Delis
South Florida is home to the third largest Jewish population on the United States – behind New York and Los Angeles – so it is natural that a list of the Best Jewish Delis in the US includes a Miami location. But this is just not any Jewish...
3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour
Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool overlooking the lakeRenting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake. Location: West ParkCost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)Number of guests: Up to 30 Photo courtesy of...
sflcn.com
The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council Presents a Writers Clinic Workshop
SOUTH FLORIDA – The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council presents the 2022 Writers Clinic entitled, Therapeutics: The Pen, The Journal, The Brush – In These Times. The three-part workshop is an excellent opportunity for individuals to learn the basics of songwriting, learn the art of journaling, or learn how to paint that picture that they have always dreamed of painting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calleochonews.com
2 incredible August events in Miami you don't want to miss
Discover Afro-Caribbean dance and celebrate the last month of Summer events in Miami to the fullest. Beach time, warm weather, and a ton of entertaining events and activities are all hallmarks of August, popularly known as the month of events in Miami Beach & Greater Miami. The city is less...
NBC Miami
New Broward Fitness Class Transforms Exercise Landscape with Caribbean Flair
A new fitness class in Broward has set a goal of transforming the landscape of exercise, and it’s a class that people can try out for free. It’s called ‘Soca Step,’ a dance fusion fitness class with Caribbean roots. “The Atmosphere is like a concert,” said...
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gives Away 250 Free Bundtlets for its 25th Anniversary
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a free cake giveaway and a chance to win a $25,000 birthday party. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. To spread even...
anash.org
Legacy of Builder of Resort for Barred Jews Comes Full Circle
Back in the 1930s, Miami hotels proudly excluded Jews, so Jewish real estate developer Alfred Kaskel decided to build a resort of his own. His story came full circle this week at the very resort he founded. Back in the 1930s, Miami hotels proudly excluded Jews. “Always a view, never...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefreshloaf.com
A Taste of Ft Lauderdale
Recently arrived back from a vacation in Ft Lauderdale, visiting Alan (Alfanso) and Miriam. Had a wonderful time (I always do). We visited a pub, which brewed its own beer, with Alan and Miriam bringing some food to enjoy with the drinks. I was treated to one of my favourite breads again... Alan's Semolina Sourdough with Golden Raisins, Pine Nuts and Fennel Seeds. For the past few months I had been on a gluten free baking spree but after enjoying Alan's wonderful baking the first thing I had to bake after arriving home is his really tasty recipe.
Miami New Times
Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations
In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
WSVN-TV
La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge in Hialeah stirs Cuban flavors into Italian favorites
Food fusions are when you take two types of cuisine and make something super. A new restaurant in Hialeah is mixing things up and bringing together some of your favorite foods. Your stomach and your mouth can now sample the best of Europe mixed with a neighbor to the south.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay, 10-Year-Old Boy Loses Part of Leg in Shark Attack
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay. For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
secretmiami.com
Get Lost In A Totally Fall-tastic Hay Maze Coming To Miami This October
We all know that living in the Magic City has its perks, with clear-blue skies, tropical weather all year and scenic beaches. But when the fall months roll around, leaves don’t change color and the breeze doesn’t get as chilly as other cities. Luckily, we’re getting a taste of authentic Autumn magic this October through an immersive pop-up known as Hay Maze Miami.
Coconut Creek’s Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Reopening Under New Ownership
The Coconut Creek location closed in early 2020 but will soon start serving its popular Jamaican cuisine once again
NBC Miami
City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center
The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
floridapolitics.com
Six candidates vie for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission
Like the Commissioner they’re running to replace, four candidates immigrated from Haiti. Two were born in Miami. Six candidates this year are competing to represent Miami-Dade County Commission District 2, which spans portions of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Hialeah and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Liberty City, North Dade Central and Biscayne Gardens.
cre-sources.com
Sperry CGA | RJ Realty’s Ron Osborne Closes Three Automotive Property Transactions Valued At $13.5 Million
After working through a variety of property and title issues for more than a year, The Taverna Collection, an entity managed by GianMarco Taverna, purchased the Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles location at 8301 NW 7 Ave. in Miami (pictured above) from TAM Investment Properties, LLC, Both the dealership and property were owned and operated by Ted Vernon. The properties consist of approximately 38,961 square feet of buildings and a total of 3.53 acres of land. The transaction closed at $6,500,000. Xavier Cossard PA assisted in the sale. In a separate transaction. Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles will be relocating to Greater Orlando in the near future and the purchase will complete its 1031 exchange. This subsequent transaction, which was facilitated by SperryCGA/Flint Brokers, an affiliate office, closed on August 2.
iheart.com
Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport
In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
‘Bad idea’: Miami advances plan to move homeless onto island
City of Miami commissioners voted this week to pursue a pilot program to build a designated zone for people experiencing homelessness, despite some calling it a "bad idea" and "heartless."
Man Arrested For Throwing Brick Into BMW, Hurling Rock Into Coral Springs Home
A man was arrested for throwing a brick through the window of a BMW in Coral Springs earlier this month, just weeks after he shattered a home’s window with a rock, court records show. According to Coral Springs Police, Alonzo Hill, 31, of Pompano Beach, hurled the brick into...
Comments / 0