North Miami, FL

Axios Miami

3 private pools to rent near Miami starting at $40 an hour

Escape the heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location, and a list of options near you pops up. 1. Pool overlooking the lakeRenting this pool comes with plenty of add-ons including a complimentary kayak ride in the nearby gator-free lake. Location: West ParkCost: $39.60-$44 per hour for up to 5 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 5 guests)Number of guests: Up to 30 Photo courtesy of...
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council Presents a Writers Clinic Workshop

SOUTH FLORIDA – The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council presents the 2022 Writers Clinic entitled, Therapeutics: The Pen, The Journal, The Brush – In These Times. The three-part workshop is an excellent opportunity for individuals to learn the basics of songwriting, learn the art of journaling, or learn how to paint that picture that they have always dreamed of painting.
PLANTATION, FL
calleochonews.com

2 incredible August events in Miami you don't want to miss

Discover Afro-Caribbean dance and celebrate the last month of Summer events in Miami to the fullest. Beach time, warm weather, and a ton of entertaining events and activities are all hallmarks of August, popularly known as the month of events in Miami Beach & Greater Miami. The city is less...
MIAMI, FL
anash.org

Legacy of Builder of Resort for Barred Jews Comes Full Circle

Back in the 1930s, Miami hotels proudly excluded Jews, so Jewish real estate developer Alfred Kaskel decided to build a resort of his own. His story came full circle this week at the very resort he founded. Back in the 1930s, Miami hotels proudly excluded Jews. “Always a view, never...
MIAMI, FL
thefreshloaf.com

A Taste of Ft Lauderdale

Recently arrived back from a vacation in Ft Lauderdale, visiting Alan (Alfanso) and Miriam. Had a wonderful time (I always do). We visited a pub, which brewed its own beer, with Alan and Miriam bringing some food to enjoy with the drinks. I was treated to one of my favourite breads again... Alan's Semolina Sourdough with Golden Raisins, Pine Nuts and Fennel Seeds. For the past few months I had been on a gluten free baking spree but after enjoying Alan's wonderful baking the first thing I had to bake after arriving home is his really tasty recipe.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami New Times

Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations

In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
secretmiami.com

Get Lost In A Totally Fall-tastic Hay Maze Coming To Miami This October

We all know that living in the Magic City has its perks, with clear-blue skies, tropical weather all year and scenic beaches. But when the fall months roll around, leaves don’t change color and the breeze doesn’t get as chilly as other cities. Luckily, we’re getting a taste of authentic Autumn magic this October through an immersive pop-up known as Hay Maze Miami.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Terminates Lease With Virginia Key Outdoor Center

The Virginia Key Outdoor Center has been in business for seven years, and now they have until Sept. 13 to get out. On Aug. 12, City of Miami officers and code enforcement informed the owner that her lease with the city was terminated. “I’m toward the end of my lease....
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Six candidates vie for District 2 seat on Miami-Dade County Commission

Like the Commissioner they’re running to replace, four candidates immigrated from Haiti. Two were born in Miami. Six candidates this year are competing to represent Miami-Dade County Commission District 2, which spans portions of Miami, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Opa-locka, Hialeah and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Liberty City, North Dade Central and Biscayne Gardens.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cre-sources.com

Sperry CGA | RJ Realty’s Ron Osborne Closes Three Automotive Property Transactions Valued At $13.5 Million

After working through a variety of property and title issues for more than a year, The Taverna Collection, an entity managed by GianMarco Taverna, purchased the Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles location at 8301 NW 7 Ave. in Miami (pictured above) from TAM Investment Properties, LLC, Both the dealership and property were owned and operated by Ted Vernon. The properties consist of approximately 38,961 square feet of buildings and a total of 3.53 acres of land. The transaction closed at $6,500,000. Xavier Cossard PA assisted in the sale. In a separate transaction. Ted Vernon Specialty Automobiles will be relocating to Greater Orlando in the near future and the purchase will complete its 1031 exchange. This subsequent transaction, which was facilitated by SperryCGA/Flint Brokers, an affiliate office, closed on August 2.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Woman Appears To Be "Possessed" At Miami International Airport

In a video posted by OnlyInDade, a woman at a terminal in Miami International Airport appears to be "possessed" Chances are she's not really possessed but her loud screaming was definitely concerning. As of right now, nobody knows why she was throwing a tantrum. Maybe her flight got canceled, maybe...
MIAMI, FL

