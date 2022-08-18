ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

New Tulsa Transit Route 109 Begins This Week

Tulsa Transit will open a new route with more connections and better access on Monday. Route 109 started downtown at the Denver Avenue station and runs south along Riverside Drive to 91st and Delaware, with several stops along the way. Buses run every 40 minutes Monday through Saturday from 6...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet

Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
TULSA, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
news9.com

Tulsa Biking, Pedestrian Group Conducts Audit Of Roadways

Volunteers from the Tulsa Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Committee are taking a close look at roads in Tulsa to see what needs to be done to make them safer. The group travels around looking at roadways and as they discover safety concerns, they can call 3-1-1 if something needs to be fixed. They can also submit requests to the city to be changed.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

PSO To Begin Installing LED Streetlights In Broken Arrow

PSO will begin installing new LED streetlights in Broken Arrow on Monday. Crews will be changing out more than 5,000 lights. Crews say the new LED technology is more efficient and will improve visibility for homeowners, drivers and law enforcement on roads and at street corners.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Car Thefts

Broken Arrow Police say they are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles this year, especially stolen trucks. According to police, officers have investigated 174 stolen vehicles since the start of 2022. Police say a good majority of the thefts are preventable if people would lock their car doors and stop...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer

A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: New Dog Daycare, Boarding & Spa Opens In Tulsa

A new spot is giving furry friends a vacation of their own while you’re at work or when you leave town. Dogtopia of South Tulsa just opened for business. It’s a franchise that's been around for two decades. There's a location in Edmond, but this is the first...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
TULSA, OK

