Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
New Tulsa Transit Route 109 Begins This Week
Tulsa Transit will open a new route with more connections and better access on Monday. Route 109 started downtown at the Denver Avenue station and runs south along Riverside Drive to 91st and Delaware, with several stops along the way. Buses run every 40 minutes Monday through Saturday from 6...
Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet
Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
51st Street Extension Project to reconnect West Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Southwest Tulsa neighborhood has been split in two for over half a century. It will soon be whole again, thanks to a project big enough to have caught the eye of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. The 51st Street Extension Project spent a decade...
Tulsa Biking, Pedestrian Group Conducts Audit Of Roadways
Volunteers from the Tulsa Bicyclist and Pedestrian Advisory Committee are taking a close look at roads in Tulsa to see what needs to be done to make them safer. The group travels around looking at roadways and as they discover safety concerns, they can call 3-1-1 if something needs to be fixed. They can also submit requests to the city to be changed.
Two shot while riding their bikes Saturday, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say someone shot two people near East Apache Street and North St. Louis Avenue while they were riding their bikes on Saturday. TPD Lieutenant Shawn Kite said they responded to the shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Kite said both victims were taken to the...
PSO To Begin Installing LED Streetlights In Broken Arrow
PSO will begin installing new LED streetlights in Broken Arrow on Monday. Crews will be changing out more than 5,000 lights. Crews say the new LED technology is more efficient and will improve visibility for homeowners, drivers and law enforcement on roads and at street corners.
2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating
Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Car Thefts
Broken Arrow Police say they are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles this year, especially stolen trucks. According to police, officers have investigated 174 stolen vehicles since the start of 2022. Police say a good majority of the thefts are preventable if people would lock their car doors and stop...
Tulsa Dream Center Aquatic Center grand opening
The idea for the pool came after two young kids drowned in a creek, members of the community knew something needed to change.
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer
A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
Michael Overall: How fast could Tulsa get things done a century ago compared to now?
At 3 o’clock on a Monday afternoon in November 1924, President Calvin Coolidge pressed a telegraph key in the White House to send a signal to Tulsa. Atop Reservoir Hill, 4 miles north of downtown and 1,200 miles west of Washington, D.C., a valve turned and a stream of cool, clear water gushed from a small spigot.
Tulsa mother raises concern after her son's school could not find him
It's the kind of scenario no parent ever wants to find themselves in. You go to pick up your child from school and find out they are not there.
Watch: New Dog Daycare, Boarding & Spa Opens In Tulsa
A new spot is giving furry friends a vacation of their own while you’re at work or when you leave town. Dogtopia of South Tulsa just opened for business. It’s a franchise that's been around for two decades. There's a location in Edmond, but this is the first...
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
Dry Arkansas River reveals lots of tires
The Arkansas River is dry after repeated hot days, now people are wondering about the tires that have been under the water.
Catoosa armed robbery suspect arrested in stolen car, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a suspect in a Catoosa armed robbery Saturday, TPD said. Police say they saw the silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and checked the tag. Officers then discovered the car had been reported stolen by the Catoosa Police Department during an armed robbery.
Suspect Arrested In Connection To Broken Arrow Expressway Shooting
Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on July 31 on the Broken Arrow Expressway. Brandon Linsley Jefferson was arrested on the complaints of murder in the first degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two complaints of shooting with the intent to kill.
Transgender woman feels police failed her, alleges 'hate crime' at Oklahoma hotel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A transgender woman said she was the victim of a hate crime and her city's police department "failed her miserably," but police said they don't have enough evidence to prove what happened was a hate crime. In a video of the incident, you can hear,...
