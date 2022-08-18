ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
Reuters

Marketmind: Global gloom descends on Asia

Aug 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
kitco.com

Samsung Securities files paperwork to launch a cryptocurrency exchange

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Samsung Securities, a subsidiary of Samsung Futures Inc., is among seven firms that have sent out applications seeking...
The Associated Press

Mawson Infrastructure Group Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022

ATLANTA & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce business highlights and financial results for the second quarter of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005438/en/ Aerial view of Sandersville, Georgia facility ~ 80-megawatts / 41 Modular Data Centers (July 2022) (Photo: Business Wire)
