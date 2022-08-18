Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
Crypto market cap dips below $1 trillion as Bitcoin bulls battle bears for control at $21,000
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Bitcoin (BTC) bears managed to overwhelm bullish support at $21,000 during the early morning sell-off, which dropped the...
Crypto exchange FTX ordered to halt 'false and misleading' claims by U.S. bank regulator
WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. bank regulator ordered crypto exchange FTX on Friday to halt "false and misleading" claims it had made about whether funds at the company are insured by the government. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said a July tweet by Brett Harrison, head of FTX's...
Marketmind: Global gloom descends on Asia
Aug 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. The outlook for Asian markets on Tuesday is pretty bleak, as investors digest Wall Street's battering and surge in global bond yields the day before, and look nervously ahead to PMI data from Australia and Japan.
Samsung Securities files paperwork to launch a cryptocurrency exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Samsung Securities, a subsidiary of Samsung Futures Inc., is among seven firms that have sent out applications seeking...
U.S. court upholds Conoco's $8.7 billion award for loss of Venezuela assets
HOUSTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. court upheld a tribunal's $8.75 billion award to U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips over the expropriation of its Venezuelan oil assets, granting a default judgment in the case on Friday.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022
ATLANTA & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce business highlights and financial results for the second quarter of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005438/en/ Aerial view of Sandersville, Georgia facility ~ 80-megawatts / 41 Modular Data Centers (July 2022) (Photo: Business Wire)
Goldman Sachs' long-running gender bias lawsuit set for June 2023 trial
NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday rejected Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) bid to dismiss most of a 12-year-old class action alleging widespread bias against women in pay and promotions, and said the case will finally go to trial next June.
