ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demopolis, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Nick 97.5

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOK-TV

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night. 45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was...
MOBILE, AL
92.9 WTUG

155-Year-Old West Alabama Church Lost in Predawn Fire Friday Morning

A 155-year-old church in Hale County, Alabama was totally lost to a fire early Friday morning, volunteer firefighters said. In a post that went viral after it was shared by Alabama's favorite meteorologist James Spann, Chief Michael Clemmer of the Gallion Volunteer Police Department said they responded to a blaze at the historic Bethlehem Baptist Church outside Gallion, Alabama around 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
HALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Demopolis, AL
Demopolis, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
wbrc.com

Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Australian Shepherd named Moma is very happy to be back with her owner. She had a pretty scary car ride from Avondale all the way to Tuscaloosa after someone stole her owner’s car while she was still inside of it. Moma’s owner, Ellen Berryhill...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nick 97.5

Missing Moundville Woman Found Safe in Birmingham Monday Night

UPDATE: Moundville Police Chief Toby Banks confirmed Mrs.Holmes was found safe in Birmingham. She was taken to a medical facility for further evaluation. Police in Mobile, Alabama said they discovered the car of a missing Moundville woman Monday night after she was reported missing on Sunday. According to a Facebook...
MOUNDVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa police work with ATF to arrest 7 on illegal gun charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Seven people were arrested in Tuscaloosa and charged with several federal gun crimes, including illegally buying guns from one another. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department worked with agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, resulting in seven arrests on federal gun charges. Three of the arrests involve […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

7 arrested on federal gun charges in Tuscaloosa area

Seven people have been arrested on federal gun charges following an investigation by Tuscaloosa police and ATF. The investigations are part of ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and gun violence in the Tuscaloosa area, said TPD spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. Three of the arrests involved suspects who police say took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dpd
alabamanews.net

Dilapidated Houses & Neglected Property Remain a Problem in Selma

Dilapidated houses and neglected properties continue to be a major problem in the city of Selma. An effort is underway to address the problem — but progress has been slow. Some people in Selma take care of their property — and some people don’t. Right now there are literally hundreds of dilapidated houses and neglected properties littering the Queen City.
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Nick 97.5

Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?

Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
Nick 97.5

Woman Filmed Stealing Mailbox From One of Tuscaloosa’s Most Famous Bars

The owner of one of Tuscaloosa's most popular bars is asking for help identifying a woman spotted on surveillance cameras tearing a metal mailbox off his wall early Wednesday morning. Jeff Sirkin, who owns Gallettes on the University of Alabama Strip, shared the 13-second video on Facebook Wednesday and asked...
Nick 97.5

TCSO Seeks Assistance Searching for a Local Runaway Teen

According to a post via the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, authorities are seeking public assistance in the search for a runaway 16-year-old local. Grace Elizabeth Miller, 16, was last seen on July 29, 2022 in the 15000 block of Jackson Trace Road near Coker, Alabama. The teen's description...
COKER, AL
Nick 97.5

Job Fair: Tuscaloosa County DA’s Office Hosts Second Chance Hiring Event

In a partnership between West Alabama Works and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office, they are hosting a “Second Chance Hiring Event.”. According to the press release the hiring event is “aimed to make second chance hiring a part of corporate culture. West AlabamaWorks! has employers who are looking to hire qualified men and women who have a criminal history and need a second chance at employment.”
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy