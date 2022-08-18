ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lonelyplanet.com

The 8 best beaches in Washington State: from idyllic inlets to endless, epic beaches

Washington state is not exactly famous for sunny beaches – it’s more a galoshes-and-rain destination than beach blankets and suntan lotion. But a long stretch of Pacific coastline and a surplus of inlets and bays means there are, in fact, surprisingly excellent beaches here for swimming, shelling, skimboarding, surfing, tide-pooling, beachcombing – and even sea glass if you know where to look.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
SEATTLE, WA
boatlyfe.com

Boating in Seattle: Everything You Need to Know

Boating is immensely popular in the state of Washington. It is estimated that 700,000 Washingtonians own some type of watercraft—and Seattle happens to be a major hub for this boating activity. Locals here love to get on the water, whether it’s a day boat, sailboat, yacht, or row boat. If you’re looking for a happy boating community to get cozy with, consider boating in Seattle, which offers beginners and enthusiasts the perfect setting and circumstances to get going.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, WA
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The largest Dahlia Show in the nation at Sky Nursery August 27 and 28, 2022

The weather is outstanding, so this year's Combined Dahlia Show at Sky Nursery will feature equally exceptional blooms!. Held on Saturday, August 27 (noon to 6pm) and Sunday, August 28 (9am to 4pm), this is the largest dahlia exhibition in America, since it is sponsored by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the local Seattle Dahlia Society.
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
DES MOINES, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Calder
parentmap.com

Lady Washington Dockside Tour - Port Orchard

Come down and take a self-guided tour of the Lady Washington. Crew will be onboard to answer questions. Tours typically take 30 minutes or less. A $5 per person donation is appreciated, but we want everyone to be able to enjoy Lady Washington, so please come visit!
PORT ORCHARD, WA
Crosscut

Study finds Seattle's controversial soda tax can improve equity

Despite fierce and deeply funded opposition to the tune of more than $30 million from the beverage industry, eight cities — from Philadelphia and Boulder to Seattle and San Francisco — have successfully levied taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages. Soda and other sugar-sweetened beverages are the leading source of...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#Birds#Public Art#Nordic#Danish#Roq La Rue Gallery#Dutch
The Suburban Times

Cascade Warbirds to Fly Missing Man Formation over Lakewood to Honor Local Veteran

Submitted by the Cascade Warbirds. Cascade Warbirds members will be flying their aircraft in a special formation to salute USMC LtCol Raymond Swalley who died earlier this year. The flyover is scheduled to coordinate with the funeral ceremony at 2 PM on Wednesday, August 24, at the Little Church on the Prairie, 6310 Motor Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

UP UP UP Crane Circus In Everett Friday Night At 6 PM

A troupe of very talented folks will be coming to downtown Everett, Washington Friday night (8/19) in the empty lot at the corner of Hewitt and Oakes Avenue across the street from the Angel of the Winds Arena. It’s a free show and if you’d like a seat, bring your own chair. They’ll be passing the hat for support so bring a couple of bucks as well. Here’s more on this unique performance set to begin at 6:00 PM.
EVERETT, WA
gigharbornow.org

Southworth fast ferry offers alternative to driving to downtown Seattle

Despite the building of a second Narrows Bridge, new Nalley Valley viaduct and lanes through Tacoma, the drive between Gig Harbor and Seattle can still be onerous. There are alternatives. They won’t work for everybody, or even most people, but could be just right for some. One is the...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Pets
auburnexaminer.com

Korn, Evanescence Coming to White River Amphitheater in Auburn

One of this summer’s highly anticipated tours, Korn and Evanescence, kicked off this week in Denver, CO. Reviews of the tour opener give indicate concertgoers will not be disappointed when the tour comes to Auburn, on September 15th. “The Bakersfield alt-metal pioneers and the heavy rock unit led by...
AUBURN, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to Find Mouth-Watering Breads and Pastries at Olympia Bakeries

It’s just a fact: life is better with freshly baked bread and pastries. Loaves, scones, baguettes, muffins, the list goes on and on. Are you getting hungry? We are too. Thankfully, you won’t have to drive far to satisfy the craving. Here is where to find breads and pastries with a list of great Bakeries in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
Crosscut

Crosscut

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

 http://crosscut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy