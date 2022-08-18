Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
FORMER BRUINS, LEAFS GOALIE SLAMS MONTREAL FAITHFUL ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Old rivalries die hard, especially in the hockey world. Andrew Raycroft, goaltender for both the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his career, has come out swinging against arguably the biggest rival of both teams, the Montreal Canadiens. A recent post by a sports betting site...
markerzone.com
KAAPO KAKKO BLASTS A ROCKET OF A SLAP-SHOT WHILE PRACTICING IN FINLAND (VIDEO)
New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko is looking to take his game to the next level and I think a lot of hockey fans can admit that, while it's still early in his career, he hasn't lived up to the hype of a second overall pick. Last season, many expected...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS PROSPECT BATTLED THROUGH SERIOUS AILMENT FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
The 2022 World Juniors concluded the other day when Canada topped Finland, taking the gold medal on home ice. Finland's ticket to the gold medal game was punched when they shut out Team Sweden in the semi-finals. All said and done, this was a disappointing tournament for Sweden. The Swedes...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS SIGN EX-FLYERS DRAFTEE JACK ST. IVANY TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT
The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Saturday that they've agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract worth $1.9 million ($950,000 AAV) with unrestricted free agent defenceman Jack St. Ivany. St. Ivany, 23, was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fourth round in 2018, but failed to sign an...
markerzone.com
NY RANGERS PROSPECT ON ALTERCATION IN HANDSHAKE LINE: 'IF YOU CAN'T PLAY WITH THE BIG BOYS, DON'T COME OUT'
Team Canada advanced past Czechia yesterday afternoon, sending them onward to the gold medal game tonight. The very last order of business was the handshake line with their opponent, but a small altercation transpired before its conclusion. Brennan Othmann (NYR) has been in the mix the whole tournament, dropping huge hits and maintaining his physical presence the whole way.
markerzone.com
CZECHIA FORWARD MICHAL GUT CHIRPS BACK AT BRENNAN OTHMANN AFTER ALTERCATION IN HANDSHAKE LINE
After Canada's bronze medal game vs. Czechia, forward Brennan Othmann (NYR) got into a verbal altercation that turned into a light shoving match. Othmann offered a pretty rockstar quote on the affair:. "If you can't play with the big boys, don't come out." NHL fans, especially Rangers fans, seemed to...
