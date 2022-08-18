Read full article on original website
Yakima law enforcement helping Washington Special Olympics at Fred Meyer
YAKIMA, Wash.- Several law enforcement agencies from Yakima will be at the Fred Meyer at 1206 N40th Ave. for a Cop on Top Event. The event will benefit the Washington Special Olympics. Stop by on Monday the 22nd. Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff's Office Yakima Police Department and more...
2 suspects arrested in Mabton shooting
MABTON, Wash.- Around 10 p.m. Monday, Mabton Police responded to reports of shots fired near Fern St. and 6th in Mabton. Police arrived on scene to find two juveniles with gunshot wounds. According to the Mabton Police Department both victims were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Numbers from YPD Data have slightly gone down for Domestic Violence cases, but that doesn't mean DV is down...
YAKIMA, WA - The number of domestic violence cases YPD is tracking in its data is slightly lower than it was last year, but that doesn't mean domestic violence is going down, right now it is just too early to tell. Domestic violence is not something that should be taken...
Richland airport runway closed for construction
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Airport Electrical Replacement Project continues this week with contractors pulling wire and installing lighting on runway 8-26. The Port of Benton announced that runway 8-26 and Taxiway B will be closed starting Monday morning August, 22nd, at 6 a.m. The runway will be marked closed at both ends and will remain shut until Friday, August, 26th at 4 p.m.
Benton County Sheriff's Office responds to car vs train crash
PLYMOUTH, Wash. - Early Saturday morning the Benton County County Sheriff's responded to a car versus train crash on Christy Road. Fortunately, no one was injured. According to a Facebook post from BCSO, the people in the car got out before the train hit the car. BCSO suspects drugs and alcohol as the reason the car got off the roadway and onto the train crossing.
Car vs train in Benton County
A car reportedly drove onto the tracks in Benton County before being hit by a train. There were no reported injuries.
The Mainstreet Store front initiative, Transformation: "An Ode to a Small Town"
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- From August 19-September 9th, Mainstreet Grandview Association is kicking-off a new community project. It's called PROJECT: WINDOW. It's a new art concept part of the upcoming Façade Improvement Program efforts throughout the city. The first PROJECT: WINDOW installation, “Transformation: An Ode to A Small Town” will debut...
ROAD CLOSURE: Ruppert Road closed August 22-24
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- Ruppert Road in West Richland is closing Monday, August 22-Wednesday the 24 for a utility installation. The road is closing between Van Giesen and Keene Rd. so be sure to plan ahead and give yourself some time when heading that direction.
Kamiakin Looking to Reload After MCC Title
Kamiakin is the defending MCC champion and got all the way to the state semifinals before their 2021 season came to an end. But last year's team was very senior heavy and now the Braves are having to reload and see if they can keep their momentum from 2021. Coach...
Southridge Looking to Make Some Noise
Talking to a few folks around the MCC, there's a little bit of a buzz around Southridge. They have several returning players, including the defense which is all seniors. Could the Suns make some noise in the MCC and find their way to the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
