Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Laura leaves Love Island
BREAKING 🚨 Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island. “There are certain elements of the show I've found very difficult that cannot be changed, along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible, but you'll be in safe hands.” #loveisland. Just seen this. She was...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Tasha responds to Ekin-Su feud claims over birthday party invite
Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has denied rumours of any sort of feud between herself and last series' winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. Chatter about the two not getting on has been going around social media when Tasha was out celebrating with fellow Islanders like Indiyah Polack, Dami Hope, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Nikau Parata makes a heartbreaking decision over Bella Nixon
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Tane Parata is having a rough go of things in Home and Away as he continues to experience trouble at the hands of the biker gang – and this is set to lead to a devastating choice from his nephew Nikau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL”
If you’ve been keeping up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta since its golden era, then you are more than familiar with the iconic and legendary Miss NeNe Leakes. One thing about it and two things for sure, NeNe is certain to keep it all the way real. She’s a straight shooter, no-nonsense type of girl and […] The post NeNe Leakes Reveals She Got A “Mini, Professional BBL” appeared first on Reality Tea.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Amelia Spencer makes exit plan in new scenes
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Amelia's life is already complicated in Emmerdale, so it is little wonder that she debates leaving the village behind for good next week, but will she go through with it?. Recent scenes have shown the young Amelia learn that she is pregnant, and while Noah is not...
digitalspy.com
Random little scenes that stick out in your memory
I thought it would be interesting to see what little, random scenes over the years that people remember, for food or not so good reasons. Everyone knows the iconic ones (‘you ain’t my muvva etc) but what little scenes stick out in your memory. I remember a really...
digitalspy.com
Christina Ricci explains why she dislikes her "terrible" Casper performance
Wednesday star Christina Ricci may be a central part of many people's cinema-going childhoods with her role in the 1995 classic Casper – but the actress isn't really happy with her performance in it. Christina, who also stars in Yellowjackets, played Kat Harvey in the sweet story of everybody's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Kardashians star Scott Disick flips Lamborghini in car accident
The Kardashians star Scott Disick has flipped his Lamborghini onto its side in a reported car accident. According to TMZ, the crash, which only involved Disick's car, happened on Sunday (August 21) and he sustained a minor cut to his head. The accident seemingly took place in Calabasas, Los Angeles...
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon star teases which important episode to watch out for
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel has revealed which episode fans should watch out for. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the actor, who plays Ser Criston Cole on the series, teased that episode five of the Game of Thrones prequel series is the episode he is most looking forward to, before stating that he's proud of "all of them".
digitalspy.com
Netflix reveals first look at Love Is Blind: After the Altar after two cast divorces
Love Is Blind spoilers follow. Netflix has shared a sneak peek at Love Is Blind: After the Altar, hinting at more drama for the couples of season two. The short Twitter clip (below) follows the announcement that the two pairs that went through with their wedding have decided to go their separate ways.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star claims she was isolated by the other queens
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under spoilers follow. The latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under saw the Australian and New Zealand queens take on the legendary Snatch Game challenge. Following a poor performance as Ellen DeGeneres and a lip-sync to Lady Gaga's 'Dance in the Dark', Minnie Cooper was...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Cast Crisis (poss spoilers)
Thats 16 main characters in the space of a year. Theres probably a good chance we might even lose more characters. I would say Vis a cert to go. Linda and Shirleys future seem up in the air too. Rainie and Nancys departures were kept a secret. It seems like Frankies was intended to be a secret too, its already been filmed but was only announced when it came to light shes now promoting Barbie.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order boss confirms show will address Anthony Anderson exit
Law & Order spoilers follow. Law & Order will officially return for a 22nd season next month, but there will be some big changes as Anthony Anderson's popular character Detective Kevin Bernard will not be returning to the show. In a new interview with TVLine, Law & Order showrunner Rick...
digitalspy.com
EE - Sonias love life
Kim mentioned the other day that Sonias been single for ages now. Think Tina was her last significant relationship. I'd love them to bring in someone new for her, whether that is someone male or female. She deserves to have some fun. I think of all the characters who deserve...
digitalspy.com
Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals
This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
digitalspy.com
House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)
Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star's cameo finally revealed in Only Murders in the Building season 2 finale
Only Murders in the Building spoilers follow. Only Murders in the Building has finally revealed a Marvel star cameo appearance in the season 2 finale. Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd will be the new victim for season 3 of the murder mystery after appearing in the last five minutes of the final episode of season 2.
digitalspy.com
11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Theo takes a leap of faith by auditioning to be part of Lyrik. Elsewhere, Nikau takes a drastic step to guarantee Bella's safety, while Chloe waves goodbye to Summer Bay. Here's a full collection of 11...
Comments / 0