Thats 16 main characters in the space of a year. Theres probably a good chance we might even lose more characters. I would say Vis a cert to go. Linda and Shirleys future seem up in the air too. Rainie and Nancys departures were kept a secret. It seems like Frankies was intended to be a secret too, its already been filmed but was only announced when it came to light shes now promoting Barbie.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO