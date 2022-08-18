ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”

By Sammy Approved
105.3 RNB
105.3 RNB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BwPi_0hMksjPb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioz0V_0hMksjPb00

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty


Women had already been declaring that they were F.N.F thanks to GloRIlla’s hit song. Then, R&B duo DVSN released their own declaration with “If I Get Caught” last month. Since then, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check out the way these
R&B divas flipped the popular record.

DVSN’s single became an instant hit with lyrics that encourage toxic masculinity in a way that fans had never heard before on an R&B record. The hook says, “If I get caught cheating, that don’t mean I don’t love you.” It goes on to say, “I know, I know you ain’t gon’ let one little fuck mess all this up. Don’t let one mistake take all this weight.”

The toxic track produced by Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox and DVSN frequent collaborator Nineteen85 come together to create the perfect cheating song, sampling Jay-Z’s “Song Cry.” The marketing rollout included the artists and their teams sharing a text thread between Jermaine Dupri and Jay-Z, clearing the sample for the record.

Shortly after the single was released, female artists began sharing their rebuttals to the one-of-a-kind cheating anthem. Notable artists like Kandi Burruss and Tiny Harris reunited to remix the record, causing discourse on the timeline.

Some fans enjoyed their version better than the original.

While others feel Kandi and Tiny could spend their energy creating something else:

Other artists like Baby Tate , Louise Chantal and most recently, Chloë Bailey hopped in the studio to record their remixes. They all fed into the toxicity, saying, “if you get caught cheating, I’m gon’ cheat too.” It’s the ladies for us! Who else should hop in on this challenge?

Check out the women adding their special touch to DVSN’s “If I Get Caught” below:

1. Kandi & Tiny

Source:YouTube

2. Chloë Bailey

Source:Chloë Bailey

3. Baby Tate

Source:Baby Tate

4. Louise Chantal

Source:Louise Chantal

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Baby Tate
Person
Kandi Burruss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvsn#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Kandi Tiny#F N F#R B#Hov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
105.3 RNB

You Do Need Family: ‘P-Valley’ Season Two Finale Recap

Just about everything that has happened in Chucalissa on this season of ‘P-Valley’ has been contingent on the outcome of the city’s mayoral race. A winner was finally crowned. Last week, things seemed to be going according to plan for Andre (Parker Sawyers), Hailey (Elarica Johnson) and Corbin (Dan Johnson). They were gaining ground in […]
TV SERIES
105.3 RNB

105.3 RNB

818
Followers
654
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The best throwbacks and today's R&B!

 https://1053rnb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy