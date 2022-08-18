ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KHOU

Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas-based Buc-ee's brings beaver nuggets to the Midwest

MISSOURI, USA — Texas-based Buc-ee's is taking on another state as it prepares to break ground on Tuesday in Missouri. Crews will break ground on a new travel center in Springfield, which is expected to open in 2024. The groundbreaking in Missouri comes on the heels of Buc-ee's building its first location in Colorado earlier this year.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Tesla reportedly launching electricity retail business unit

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla has confirmed plans to launch a new electricity retail business in Texas, according to a report from Electrek, an online publication dedicated to transportation news. The report cites a recent job posting for a new role overseeing a new business unit called Tesla Energy Venture....
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas lost a record-setting amount of teachers last year

TEXAS, USA — Last year, Texas classrooms lost almost 43,000 teachers across the state, setting a new record for retirements and resignations. Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create a task force to look into the teacher shortage, but nearly five months later, that group has yet to make any recommendations.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Parents get creative with how to keep kids safe at school

HOUSTON — An overwhelming number of parents in the Greater Houston area who were surveyed with KHOU 11 News, listed safety as their No. 1 concern as kids head back to school. “I would encourage parent groups to come together after they identify all of their school’s needs,” Humble...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Nearly 75% of Texas public schools graded A or B in latest school ratings

TEXAS, USA — Public school ratings are out for the first time since the pandemic started and for most schools, it paints a positive picture. The ratings system changed slightly this year and schools that received an A, B or C were graded. The change occurred for schools that would have been given a D or F. They were instead labeled as “not rated.”
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

By the numbers: 2022 Texas high school football preview

HOUSTON — The fans. The bands. Xs and Os leading to long touchdown throws. There is nothing like high school football in the state of Texas. The 2022 season? Here's what's ahead by the numbers. 10. Starting with 10. It's the preseason national ranking for North Shore by the...
TEXAS STATE

