kslsports.com
Team Utah Eliminated From Little League World Series Following Loss To Iowa
SALT LAKE CITY – The magical run to Williamsport came to an end for Team Utah at the Little League World Series following their 10-2 loss to Team Iowa on Sunday. The Little League World Series is a double-elimination tournament and Team Utah was not able to pick up a win in either of their two games.
247Sports believes Iowa should be ranked in preseason polls
In 13 days, Kinnick Stadium will be filled to the brim with fans dressed in black and gold apparel. College football is in the air, school is back in session and it's one of the best times of the year. Despite winning 10 games last season and returning 14 starters, Iowa is not ranked in the preseason coaches poll or the AP poll. That's something that coaches and the media got wrong according to 247Sports' Brad Crawford.
The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]
I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
biztimes.biz
Diversification continues driving Cascade firm nearly 70 years after founding
CASCADE, Iowa — During nearly 70 years, a Dubuque County business has retained its original purpose while expanding into manufacturing and information technology, all while maintaining family ties that stretch four generations. The late Ray Noonan Sr. founded Cascade Lumber Co. with his late wife, Mary, in May 1953....
Don’t Count Them Out: Southeast Little League Wins, Still In World Series
Davenport's littlest sports stars won their game on Saturday, keeping them in the hunt for the World Series title. It's the first of two must-win games this weekend for the team to stay in the Series. They won 6-3 over Northwest on Saturday. This comes after Southeast Little League lost...
littlevillagemag.com
Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities
A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
KBUR
Iowa Army Ammunition Plant strike averted
Middletown, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant reached an agreement with union officials over the weekend, avoiding a strike. The Burlington Beacon reports that, seven of the eight unions ratified new 3-year contracts with the plant on Friday, August 19th. All unions had reached an agreement with the plant by Saturday, August 20th.
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Effort seeks $50,000 to repair beloved Cedar Rapids business
Freda’s Beauty Rama and Gift Shop, a historic Black-owned business situated inside a quaint brick building in the Oakhill Jackson neighborhood, was a “second home” to Edwin Montgomery, his siblings and his friends growing up.
KCJJ
Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation
University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
KCJJ
Iowa mobile home residents host local screenings of documentary on Golfview Estates purchase by corporate interests
A group representing Iowa mobile home residents is hosting local screenings of a documentary on the recent attempt to evict residents from the Golfview Estates manufactured housing community in North Liberty. A Decent Home is a feature-length documentary about mobile homes and the wealth gap. The film features the story...
Iowa Chiropractor Sentenced For Insurance Fraud
(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa chiropractor has been ordered to pay a 22-thousand dollar judgment after pleading guilty to insurance fraud. Forty-one-year-old Joshua David Blunt of Bettendorf admitted submitting false insurance claims for chiropractic care that was never provided. Blunt was arrested last year in Scott County. He has received a deferred judgment and been placed on two years of probation. The case was investigated by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
KCRG.com
New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was. “I see this as...
Howe: 5 True Freshmen Positioned for Playing Time
Ranking Iowa Football Newcomers Who Could Avoid Redshirt in '22
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigating after woman hit by stray bullet in her home
Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid. Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs. One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event. But the crowds aren't the only thing keeping this family-run operation coming back every year.
