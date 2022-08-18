ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

247Sports believes Iowa should be ranked in preseason polls

In 13 days, Kinnick Stadium will be filled to the brim with fans dressed in black and gold apparel. College football is in the air, school is back in session and it's one of the best times of the year. Despite winning 10 games last season and returning 14 starters, Iowa is not ranked in the preseason coaches poll or the AP poll. That's something that coaches and the media got wrong according to 247Sports' Brad Crawford.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

The ABCs of Iowa [GALLERY]

I know Iowa may not be the most popular state to visit, but we still have plenty to offer! Using countless article, websites, lists, and maps, we put together a list of some of Iowa's best and biggest events, venues, and attractions using every letter of the alphabet (which wasn't easy)! Unfortunately, we couldn't include EVERY awesome place in the state (there aren't enough letters!), but here are our Iowa ABCs:
IOWA STATE
biztimes.biz

Diversification continues driving Cascade firm nearly 70 years after founding

CASCADE, Iowa — During nearly 70 years, a Dubuque County business has retained its original purpose while expanding into manufacturing and information technology, all while maintaining family ties that stretch four generations. The late Ray Noonan Sr. founded Cascade Lumber Co. with his late wife, Mary, in May 1953....
CASCADE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
City
Williamsport, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
Hagerstown, IN
Sports
City
Hagerstown, IN
littlevillagemag.com

Film spotlighting North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Park community to screen in Iowa cities

A Decent Home played to packed houses at FilmScene when director Sara Terry held screenings of the documentary this spring. The film tells the story of mobile home park residents as they try to preserve their communities and their homes after the parks are bought by private equity funds and other investors determined to maximize profits at their expense. North Liberty’s Golf View Mobile Home Court is one of the communities featured in the film.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KBUR

Iowa Army Ammunition Plant strike averted

Middletown, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant reached an agreement with union officials over the weekend, avoiding a strike. The Burlington Beacon reports that, seven of the eight unions ratified new 3-year contracts with the plant on Friday, August 19th. All unions had reached an agreement with the plant by Saturday, August 20th.
MIDDLETOWN, IA
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League
KCJJ

Iowa recruit Jones, mother arrive home from hospital and rehabilitation

University of Iowa women’s basketball recruit Ava Jones and her mother, Amy, have returned home from the hospital and rehabilitation. That’s according to The Hutchison News newspaper, which reports a family member confirmed the two arrived back in Kansas late Thursday night and are both “doing well”.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers

A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Chiropractor Sentenced For Insurance Fraud

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa chiropractor has been ordered to pay a 22-thousand dollar judgment after pleading guilty to insurance fraud. Forty-one-year-old Joshua David Blunt of Bettendorf admitted submitting false insurance claims for chiropractic care that was never provided. Blunt was arrested last year in Scott County. He has received a deferred judgment and been placed on two years of probation. The case was investigated by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Blues Fest Returns To Iowa In September

Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

New head coach hopes to build up Jefferson football program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Jefferson football program has a good history built on tradition, but the J-Hawks are coming off a back-to-back winless seasons. First year head coach Ed Miles is trying to get the program back to what it once was. “I see this as...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away

There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy