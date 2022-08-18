Read full article on original website
Purdue starts classes with no COVID-19 restrictions
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The first day of classes for students at Purdue was Monday, and it’s a little different than the start of recent semesters. Purdue is back, starting the 2022 school year with no restrictions for the first time since the fall of 2019. According to...
Former Harrison running back injured in crash that killed three
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI/WTHI) - The names of the ISU students involved in a fatal crash on Sunday have been released, and include a former Harrison running back who was injured. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the people killed in the crash were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois,...
54 students in temporary housing as semester begins
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In a welcome message to students Monday President Daniels and Provost Akridge say the University sets another enrollment record this fall. 50,000 undergraduate and graduate students are now attending Purdue. But not all of them are in their permanent housing situations just yet. 54...
Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game is a home run
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Some familiar faces in Greater Lafayette were playing for a purpose at Loeb Stadium Sunday afternoon. The Home Run Derby and Celebrity Softball Game was all fun and games as local legends took to the field to play for a good cause. Some of those players included Lafayette Police Chief, Scott Galloway, U.S. Rep. Chris Campbell, West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, and WLFI's very own Chad Evans.
Faith Christian remains undefeated as they continue on with a stellar season
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Sticking with high school sports. Faith Christian was playing host to the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights. The Eagles were looking to continue their winning streak to three, so let's see how they did. The first half came around and the Eagles seemed to soar high....
Franciscan Health relaunching Diabetes Prevention Program
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – One in three Americans has pre-diabetes, according to the American Medical Association. Now, Franciscan Health is bringing back a program to help delay or even prevent those people from being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. Franciscan is relaunching its Diabetes Prevention Program. The program is...
NHK shooting one year later
FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — One year is gone since a deadly shooting outside an NHK Seating plant. As News 18 reported, prosecutors seek the death penalty for Gary Ferrell II. He faces two counts of murder and other felonies. Police say he shot and killed 21-year-old Promise Mays and...
OUTfest 2022 returns to downtown Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The streets of Downtown Lafayette were filled with people celebrating OUTfest 2022 on Saturday. Admission was $10 per adult, $5 for students, and children 12 and under get in for free. News 18's Cody Melin emceed the event alongside local drag queen Alexis DuCraix. Ashley...
