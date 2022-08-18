Williamsport, Pa.— Latin America just wouldn’t go away as Japan fought to earn its first victory at the 2022 Little League World Series. The game progressed into the bottom of the sixth inning with Japan leading by three. That all changed when Dereck Alonzo hit a three-run home run to tie the game. Latin America then exchanged runs throughout the extra baseball until it claimed an 8-7 victory on a...

SOCIETY ・ 8 MINUTES AGO