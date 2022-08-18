Read full article on original website
Latin America survives 11-inning marathon in win over Japan
Williamsport, Pa.— Latin America just wouldn’t go away as Japan fought to earn its first victory at the 2022 Little League World Series. The game progressed into the bottom of the sixth inning with Japan leading by three. That all changed when Dereck Alonzo hit a three-run home run to tie the game. Latin America then exchanged runs throughout the extra baseball until it claimed an 8-7 victory on a...
Incredible run for Massapequa Coast is over with 7-1 loss
The dream season has unfortunately come an end for the Massapequa Coast as the Little League team suffered its second and final loss of the tournament, 7-1, against Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
