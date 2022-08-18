Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Willamette River under health advisory near Cathedral Park due to toxinsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Cooling centers reopen across the metro area amid another heat wave & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Community calling for action following another weekend of gun violence & moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Lakers: Insider Reveals Nets New Demands in Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Trade Talks
NBA insider Marc Stein provided the latest on what the Nets are asking from the Lakers in a potential Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Isaiah Thomas Help Bring Seattle Back on the NBA Map
From the looks of it, there is still a lot of NBA hype in Seattle. The post LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Isaiah Thomas Help Bring Seattle Back on the NBA Map appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding
DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
Horace Grant’s Bulls’ Championship Rings to Be Sold at Auction
The former power forward was a starter on the first Bulls’ three-peat in the early 1990s.
Brian Windhorst Reveals LeBron James Once Went On A Rant When He Was Told That He Had Never Been The Outright Highest-Paid Player On His Team
LeBron James recently agreed to a 2-year, $97.1 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers and he made history in the process. That extension meant that his guaranteed career earnings in the NBA would amount to $532 million once this deal ends in 2025, which makes him the highest earner in league history.
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
This former NBA player will greet audiences, distinguished guests for the Tabernacle Choir
Thurl Bailey, former NBA player, sports broadcaster, singer/songwriter and public speaker, is joining the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The former Jazzman will greet audiences and distinguished guests before the choir’s weekly performance of “Music and the Spoken Word” on a rotating basis. He will begin welcoming audiences this Sunday at the Conference Center, according to a news release.
Blazers’ subtle change next season that’s bound to piss off fans
The clamor for the Portland Trail Blazers ownership group to sell the team has been slowly increasing in volume of late. The latest move to curtail the fan experience might push it even further that direction. The Blazers are reportedly planning to keep their broadcast team in Portland for away...
Chet Holmgren suffers injury defending LeBron in pro-am game
LeBron, Holmgren, Dejounte Murray, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and Isaiah Thomas all played in the pro-am.
Taylor Rooks blasted on NBA Twitter over controversial Damian Lillard-Kyrie Irving hot take
Damian Lillard is not a superstar. He’s also not on the same level as Kyrie Irving. These were the statements Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks made in a recent interview with Jayson Tatum, and her scorching hot take has garnered quite a bit of reaction. The mean streets of Twitter went all in on Rooks for […] The post Taylor Rooks blasted on NBA Twitter over controversial Damian Lillard-Kyrie Irving hot take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Adds New ‘Rivalry Week’ To 2022-23 Schedule With Lakers Playing Clippers & Celtics
Can you feel it? With the full release of the NBA schedule on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers are inching closer and closer to tipping off the 2022-23 season. The Lakers schedule has some unique and usual tidbits this year. It’s no surprise that the Lakers will have 39 games...
Former Clippers Star Trains With Warriors and Raptors Players
This former LA Clippers player and current free agent worked out with Pascal Siakam and Kevon Looney
OKC Schedule Breakdown: Isaiah Roby Returns, Thunder Embark on Road Trip
The Thunder will welcome back a familiar face to close November.
PGA Tour 2K23 Includes Michael Jordan & His Legendary Golf Shoes
NBA legend Michael Jordan is a playable character in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game. The basketball Hall of Famer wears Air Jordan 1 shoes on the virtual golf course.
Report: Warriors rival Grizzlies interested in Durant trade
The Warriors’ newest rival reportedly has entered the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday, citing sources, that the Memphis Grizzlies are interested trading for the Brooklyn Nets superstar. Memphis’ greatest assets in trade talks, Charania reports, is its load of five first-round draft picks....
5 best games on Los Angeles Clippers schedule this season
The Los Angeles Clippers will be one of the most watched teams during the NBA’s upcoming season. With the return
Sports Edge: We're still waiting, Little League…
Little League makes such a big deal about sportsmanship, and reviewing the controversy from the Northwest Regional Final was a perfect opportunity to show it - but they blew it!
Ty Lue Reveals Plan For Managing Clippers' Depth
The LA Clippers are incredibly deep, but how will Ty Lue manage this much depth?
