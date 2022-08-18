ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News

The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding

DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Deseret News

This former NBA player will greet audiences, distinguished guests for the Tabernacle Choir

Thurl Bailey, former NBA player, sports broadcaster, singer/songwriter and public speaker, is joining the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. The former Jazzman will greet audiences and distinguished guests before the choir’s weekly performance of “Music and the Spoken Word” on a rotating basis. He will begin welcoming audiences this Sunday at the Conference Center, according to a news release.
ClutchPoints

Taylor Rooks blasted on NBA Twitter over controversial Damian Lillard-Kyrie Irving hot take

Damian Lillard is not a superstar. He’s also not on the same level as Kyrie Irving. These were the statements Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks made in a recent interview with Jayson Tatum, and her scorching hot take has garnered quite a bit of reaction. The mean streets of Twitter went all in on Rooks for […] The post Taylor Rooks blasted on NBA Twitter over controversial Damian Lillard-Kyrie Irving hot take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors rival Grizzlies interested in Durant trade

The Warriors’ newest rival reportedly has entered the Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday, citing sources, that the Memphis Grizzlies are interested trading for the Brooklyn Nets superstar. Memphis’ greatest assets in trade talks, Charania reports, is its load of five first-round draft picks....
