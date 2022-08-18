Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. When was talking invented? – Albert R., age 12, Florida The truth is, no one knows for sure when talking was “invented.” It’s a big mystery. But as a language scientist for 15 years, I can tell you our best guess about when people started talking to each other using language, and how we think it got started. Human language and how long it’s been around Talking is an activity unique to Homo sapiens, our species. In every culture...

