'Dream jobs are DEAD': Quiet quitting is the TikTok trend encouraging employees to take it easy at work
TikTokers have popularized the trend of quiet quitting – a way for them to do less at work and focus more on themselves.
Why this professor is using $50,000 of his retirement savings to realize his childhood dream and fly into space
Chris Cokinos explained why he's flying to space with World View, which caters to those with more modest budgets rather than playboy billionaires.
Organizing Time
Do you wish you had better control of your time? There never seems to be enough of it, does there? What if you could eke out more time each day to do the things that can help you live a better life?
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
I Asked 167 Successful Entrepreneurs How to Start a Business
Nobody can prepare you for the intensity of starting a new business. Your life will change in ways you can’t foresee. I started two companies in my 20s, and those two companies improved my life.
Fast Company
Hybrid work isn’t working: Here’s a better approach
While we want the best of home and work, too often we end up with the worst of both. Employees show up at the office for a scheduled number of days only to find a ghost town. They commute long distances to spend their time alone and on Zoom calls. Likewise, work-from-home days can feel robotic and blur the lines between work and life. Without clear boundaries, work takes over home, and high-performing employees can burn out.
Cognitive biases and brain biology help explain why facts don’t change minds
This article was originally published on The Conversation. "Facts First" is the tagline of a CNN branding campaign which contends that "once facts are established, opinions can be formed." The problem is that while it sounds logical, this appealing assertion is a fallacy not supported by research. Cognitive psychology and...
When was talking invented? A language scientist explains how this unique feature of human beings may have evolved
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. When was talking invented? – Albert R., age 12, Florida The truth is, no one knows for sure when talking was “invented.” It’s a big mystery. But as a language scientist for 15 years, I can tell you our best guess about when people started talking to each other using language, and how we think it got started. Human language and how long it’s been around Talking is an activity unique to Homo sapiens, our species. In every culture...
Emergency Room Doctor Jay Baruch On How To Advocate For Yourself And Loved Ones In The ER — Exclusive Interview
Dr. Jay Baruch's book, "Tornado of Life," describes the challenges of the emergency room. Here, he speaks about how patients can advocate for themselves.
Lunchables Debuts New Order This Build Functionality, Fueling Kids’ Creativity and Powering Potential to Build the Future of Their Dreams
PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today, Lunchables unveils a first-of-its-kind Order This Build functionality allowing families to easily order the packs needed to create different “Lunchabuilds,” creations. With more than 25 different Lunchabuilds including a bear, dinosaur, helicopter and drum set, fans can find the products they need and download the building blueprint directly from Lunchables.com. The new Lunchables.com Order This Build functionality is an extension of the brand’s latest campaign, Lunchabuild This, designed to empower families to build their own Lunchables creations using the world around them as inspiration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005199/en/ NEW Lunchables.com allows fans to order exact packs to create more than 25 different “Lunchabuilds,” including bears, dinosaurs, helicopters and more. (Photo: Business Wire)
Black IT Guru Launches Social Media Platform That Celebrates Black and Brown Culture, Unity and Love
Meet Ernest L. Manning Jr, founder and CEO of WeKinFolk.com, an online space that celebrates Black business achievements while building social connections. He refers to this revolutionary platform as the “Black Facebook.”. With nearly two decades of experience in the IT field, Ernest felt there was a void in...
MedicalXpress
Novel method aims to demystify communication in the brain
From sunrise to sunset, the flow of communication across brain areas helps to facilitate every move we make. Seeing, hearing, walking, and singing, for example, are made possible by interactions between large collections of neurons that fire simultaneously in our brains. Collaborators from Carnegie Mellon University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and the Champalimaud Foundation have teamed up for more than a decade to better understand the flow of communication in the brain using state-of-the-art experimental and statistical methods. Their latest win is a brand-new statistical method, Delayed Latents Across Groups (DLAG), that disentangles signals relayed between brain areas, even when the communication between brain areas is bidirectional.
BeReal, The Social App Challenging The Status Quo
If you were to ask what the most popular social media app is, you would likely hear TikTok, Snapchat, or Instagram as an answer. However, a new app is climbing its way to the spotlight. BeReal is an attempt to stray away from the norm by showing its users a peek into the reality of others' lives.
Why you don't Need Management Experience for a Leadership Role
Are you interested in moving into your first management role? You have probably noticed that most management positions require previous management experience. How can you get that experience without getting the job, and vice versa?. Are you ready for a management role?. Before you apply for a management role, take...
Artificial intelligence will soon turn your dreams into video games, expert claims
THE EXECUTIVE of an intelligence research lab has visions of programs intertwining with dreams. The expectations for artificial intelligence in gaming are getting higher as chips and relevant technologies improve at a stunning pace. Midjourney is an AI research lab that bills itself as "expanding the imaginative powers of the...
Fast Company
What science has to say about your birth order and your career choice
If you want to understand personality and career choice, you may have considered birth order. Classic psychology suggested the order of your birth within your family (born first, born in the middle, born last) made a difference in your behavior and approach. First-borns were supposedly smarter and more responsible, while middles were peacemakers, and youngest children were fun-loving.
Why Being Specific Is the Key to Successful Marketing (and How to Do It)
The more specific your message is, the greater impact it will have on your intended audience. Here's why.
A breakthrough study explains how chewing shaped human evolution
The first stage of digestion begins with chewing. In fact, it is such an important step that experts emphasize the importance of chewing many times. So, the act of chewing has a great role in our lives. But what if this action kick-started the evolution of our ancestors millions of years ago?
"Quiet quitting": A revolution in how we work or the end of working hard?
There's a new term for clocking in and doing the bare minimum at work: "quiet quitting." The phrase is percolating through career sites like LinkedIn, where some job coaches and executives are cautioning against the practice, and on TikTok, where workers are going viral by explaining why they're jumping on the quiet-quitting bandwagon.
psychologytoday.com
What Are the Characteristics of Your Closest Friends?
A close friendship can be one of the most meaningful relationships in someone's life. Friendship can be influenced by a person's exposure to travel and different cultures. Three common types of friendships that can develop include socially connected, emotionally connected, and functionally connected. Friendship is a ubiquitous component of human...
