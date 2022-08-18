ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
Bill Abbate

Organizing Time

Do you wish you had better control of your time? There never seems to be enough of it, does there? What if you could eke out more time each day to do the things that can help you live a better life?
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Trick to Meet New People

People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Fast Company

Hybrid work isn’t working: Here’s a better approach

While we want the best of home and work, too often we end up with the worst of both. Employees show up at the office for a scheduled number of days only to find a ghost town. They commute long distances to spend their time alone and on Zoom calls. Likewise, work-from-home days can feel robotic and blur the lines between work and life. Without clear boundaries, work takes over home, and high-performing employees can burn out.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Conversation U.S.

When was talking invented? A language scientist explains how this unique feature of human beings may have evolved

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. When was talking invented? – Albert R., age 12, Florida The truth is, no one knows for sure when talking was “invented.” It’s a big mystery. But as a language scientist for 15 years, I can tell you our best guess about when people started talking to each other using language, and how we think it got started. Human language and how long it’s been around Talking is an activity unique to Homo sapiens, our species. In every culture...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
The Associated Press

Lunchables Debuts New Order This Build Functionality, Fueling Kids’ Creativity and Powering Potential to Build the Future of Their Dreams

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today, Lunchables unveils a first-of-its-kind Order This Build functionality allowing families to easily order the packs needed to create different “Lunchabuilds,” creations. With more than 25 different Lunchabuilds including a bear, dinosaur, helicopter and drum set, fans can find the products they need and download the building blueprint directly from Lunchables.com. The new Lunchables.com Order This Build functionality is an extension of the brand’s latest campaign, Lunchabuild This, designed to empower families to build their own Lunchables creations using the world around them as inspiration. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005199/en/ NEW Lunchables.com allows fans to order exact packs to create more than 25 different “Lunchabuilds,” including bears, dinosaurs, helicopters and more. (Photo: Business Wire)
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

Novel method aims to demystify communication in the brain

From sunrise to sunset, the flow of communication across brain areas helps to facilitate every move we make. Seeing, hearing, walking, and singing, for example, are made possible by interactions between large collections of neurons that fire simultaneously in our brains. Collaborators from Carnegie Mellon University, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and the Champalimaud Foundation have teamed up for more than a decade to better understand the flow of communication in the brain using state-of-the-art experimental and statistical methods. Their latest win is a brand-new statistical method, Delayed Latents Across Groups (DLAG), that disentangles signals relayed between brain areas, even when the communication between brain areas is bidirectional.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Pocono Update

BeReal, The Social App Challenging The Status Quo

If you were to ask what the most popular social media app is, you would likely hear TikTok, Snapchat, or Instagram as an answer. However, a new app is climbing its way to the spotlight. BeReal is an attempt to stray away from the norm by showing its users a peek into the reality of others' lives.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

What science has to say about your birth order and your career choice

If you want to understand personality and career choice, you may have considered birth order. Classic psychology suggested the order of your birth within your family (born first, born in the middle, born last) made a difference in your behavior and approach. First-borns were supposedly smarter and more responsible, while middles were peacemakers, and youngest children were fun-loving.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

What Are the Characteristics of Your Closest Friends?

A close friendship can be one of the most meaningful relationships in someone's life. Friendship can be influenced by a person's exposure to travel and different cultures. Three common types of friendships that can develop include socially connected, emotionally connected, and functionally connected. Friendship is a ubiquitous component of human...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy