ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

A cannabis dispensary has been proposed to be built in Richmond, Ill., just south of the state border where Twin Lakes and Genoa City is located. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois. However, in Wisconsin it remains illegal for people to possess, smoke or consume marijuana, with people able to be criminally charged in Wisconsin.
RICHMOND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy