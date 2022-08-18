Read full article on original website
Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin
A cannabis dispensary has been proposed to be built in Richmond, Ill., just south of the state border where Twin Lakes and Genoa City is located. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois. However, in Wisconsin it remains illegal for people to possess, smoke or consume marijuana, with people able to be criminally charged in Wisconsin.
Secretary of State Jesse White ready to 'ride off into the sunset' after final state fair
SPRINGFIELD — Democratic nominee for Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told the hundreds of party faithful gathered in the capital city earlier this week that he's "not a big fan of asking for standing ovations." But Giannoulias felt it appropriate that the man he was introducing at the...
