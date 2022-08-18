Read full article on original website
Petal 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. Columbia – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – vs. Laurel – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – at Pearl* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Oak Grove* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – at Brandon* – 7 p.m. 10/14 – vs. Northwest Rankin* – 7 p.m.
USM school of music programs are holding auditions
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It is audition season at the University of Southern Mississippi. The upcoming weeks will provide students the chance to showcase their talents and end up on stage representing the university. Sunday, the school held auditions for opera and musical theater. Students ranging from freshmen to doctoral...
Columbia 2022 football schedule
8/26 – vs. Mendenhall – 7:30 p.m. 9/2 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – at Petal – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at West Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. Jefferson Davis County – 7:30 p.m. 9/30...
USM linebacker Daylen Gill a standout during fall camp
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - During each of Southern Miss coach Will Hall’s post-practice meetings with the media this August, one name kept coming up – Daylen Gill. The Ole Miss transfer is a welcome addition to USM’s linebacker room and he’s ready to leave everything on the field for his final season of college football.
MAIS High School Football Highlights
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football returned to the Pine Belt on Friday night. Here’s a look at the MAIS scores from around the area:. Simpson Academy (43) PCS (17) Silliman Institute (11) Columbia Academy (8) Wayne Academy (36) South Choctaw Academy (0) Sylva-Bay Academy (34) Benton Academy...
Hattiesburg public schools implement clear-bag policy for athletic events
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - High school football starts next week in the Hub City and Hattiesburg public schools are taking steps to make athletic events safer ahead of kickoff. “It’s a policy that we’re implementing to further our means of safety for our fans,” said Greg Carter, Hattiesburg Public Schools...
Northeast Jones 2022 football schedule
9/2 – vs. West Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/9 – vs. Perry Central – 7:30 p.m. 9/16 – at South Jones – 7:30 p.m. 9/23 – vs. East Marion – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – vs. Quitman* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7...
The City of Laurel discusses a golf cart ordinance
The City of Laurel discusses a golf cart ordinance
Richton 2022 football schedule
9/9 – vs. St. Andrew’s – 7:30 p.m. 9/17 – at Puckett – 7:30 p.m. 9/24 – vs. Bay Springs* – 7:30 p.m. 9/30 – at Lumberton* – 7:30 p.m. 10/7 – vs. Enterprise* – 7 p.m. 10/14 –...
Frank Gore Jr. a charismatic leader for Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may seem like Frank Gore Jr. is still a young buck but he’s one of the more experienced players at Southern Miss. The running back enters year three in Hattiesburg after a second straight season leading the Golden Eagles in rushing - 801 yards on 179 carries.
William Carey holds annual HubServe event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Organizations around the Hub City got a helping hand Saturday from William Carey University students. “We’re the Hub City and we want to serve our community well,” said Landon Adams, Carey Baptist Student Union director. “So, we’re going to serve the Hub today with our HubServe that we do annually with CareyWOW.
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
Thrift store sales are increasing across the Pine Belt
Ridgeland organization gifts USM $9.6 million
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An organization founded in Ridgeland recently made a commitment of more than $9.6 million to the University of Southern Mississippi. According to the press release, the Luckyday Foundation has been a faithful supporter of USM for more than 20 years. The commitment will go through the USM Foundation to support the Luckyday Scholars Program at the University.
Rebels rebound to victory over Cougars
BROOKHAVEN —Brookhaven Academy struck first on Friday, as the defense forced a punt and recovered a fumble early against Adams County Christian School. Cougar Quarterback Elijah Helton helicoptered into the endzone on a two-yard sweep with 6:25 left in the first quarter, giving BA the first score. Eight minutes...
Hattiesburg speedway on the verge of closing
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Speedway is in danger of closing due to low attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 800-person bleachers have been empty on and off since 2020. The family-friendly speedway has been in Donald Parker’s family for generations. He said he was introduced to racing from his mother. […]
College students give Hattiesburg economy a boost
Around the Pine Belt, thrift stores like Edwards Street Fellowship continue to serve the community to ensure everyone can afford basic needs such as clothing.
6pm Headlines 8/19
6pm Headlines 8/19
Former Natchez teammates will be on ESPN+ later this fall
PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast will play for the first time ever on the ESPN platform next month. Former Natchez teammates Josh Thomas and DK McGruder are playing football for the Bulldogs. McGruder signed this spring after playing his senior season at ACCS and Thomas graduated in December and early enrolled.
Spectrum Center hosts Community Clean-Up Day
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Spectrum Center, a Hattiesburg-based non-profit providing resources for the LGBTQ+ community, had a community clean-up event Saturday. The goal: make the center look appealing for anybody who wants to host an event or simply comes to the center to tap any of its available resources.
Hattiesburg Public Schools see improved state test scores
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education recently released the statewide test results for the 2021-2022 school year, showing Hattiesburg Public Schools had significant improvement in all subjects. The number of students in the school district scoring proficient or advanced in math, English Language Arts (ELA), science and...
