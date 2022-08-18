HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Speedway is in danger of closing due to low attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 800-person bleachers have been empty on and off since 2020. The family-friendly speedway has been in Donald Parker’s family for generations. He said he was introduced to racing from his mother. […]

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO