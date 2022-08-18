Read full article on original website
Florida Man With Machete Crawls Into Man's Bed And Then Slices Deputy
Florida man armed with a machete was shot dead after breaking into home, crawling into a guy's bed, and telling the sleeping resident "I love you"!. The incident happened in Fruitville, Florida, on Thursday morning when police said that the homeowner, who was sleeping in an apartment connected to his home, told 911 dispatchers that there was a man in the unit who was sharpening a machete with a baseball bat, according to FOX 13.
Governor Murphy For President?
There’s growing speculation that New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy could run for president, if President Biden decides not to seek re-election. "He does a good job in some cases. In some cases he doesn't, but that's typical of what most politicians do. But I'd support him," one New Jersey resident told WOR's Alice Stockton-Rossini.
Iowa Sees Slight Decline in Gas Prices in Last Week
(Iowa) -- Iowa sees a slight decline in gas prices to start the week. According to Triple A, the average price for a gallon of regular in Iowa is $3.57 a gallon, down 3 cents from last week. That's a drop of 62 cents since this time last month but still 55 cents higher from this time last year.
State Inspector General Finds Fault With Trooper Treatment
A report by the New York State Inspector General finds the trooper who was dating then-Governor Andrew Cuomo's daughter while serving on the governor's security detail should have been disciplined. The report was released Friday and comes two years after the relationship. Back in May of 2020, Trooper Dane Pfeiffer was transferred to a troop near the Canadian border after word got out he was dating Cuomo's daughter. Pfeiffer told inspector general investigators he had wanted to be transferred closer to his home but that his superiors "shut down."
Five Iowa Men Get Decades In Prison For Ice Meth Ring
(Davenport, IA) -- Five southeast Iowan men have been sentenced to decades in prison after being convicted of drug charges. Investigators say Rudolph Allen (37), Clyde Stewart Jr.(51), Demetrius Goudy (42), Greg Johnson (36), and Brian Davis Jr.(42) , all of Burlington have been sentenced. Court documents state Johnson, Allen,...
A Kid From South Texas Won Second Place In The USA Mullet Championship
A South Texas boy with an "epic" hairstyle couldn't get enough votes to win a national mullet competition over the weekend. Epic Orta of La Joya finished second in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championships following a week of online voting. A man known for an epic mullet did compliment Orta's style during the competition. David Spade, who portrayed the mullet-wearing lead character in two "Joe Dirt" movies, commented Friday that Orta's mullet was both interesting and nice. The compliments didn't help push the eight-year-old over the top, as he finished about 15 hundred votes behind the winner.
Beagles Coming To Oregon Humane Society
Oregon Humane Society is preparing to receive 60 to 80 beagles from a historic operation to remove approximately 4,000 from a mass-breeding facility that sold the dogs to laboratories. The dogs will be coming to Oregon via OHS’ Second Chance program. The Humane Society of the United States is...
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
State Trooper Dating Cuomo's Daughter Should Have Been Disciplined
A report by the New York State Inspector General says the trooper who was dating then-Governor Andrew Cuomo's daughter while serving on the governor's security detail should have been disciplined, not told he was 'volunteering' to be transferred. The report was released Friday. Back in May of 2020, Trooper Dane...
New Gun Legislation Introduced
There's new gun legislation being introduced that's designed to hold the industry accountable for dangerous practices. Led by New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the Firearm Industry Fairness Act would hold manufacturers at fault for selling assault weapons to civilians. It would impose a 20% tax on companies that produce the...
Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh faces new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. A state grand jury handed down indictments against Murdaugh and two others, Spencer Anwan Roberts and Jerry K. Rivers, Attorney...
Nebraska DHHS Finds Harmful Algae in Three Lakes
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about harmful algae found in three state lakes. The levels of microcystin, a toxin released by Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), has been found in dangerous levels at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County.
Oregon Helps Students With College Loans
A new position has been created with the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to help people who have student loans and to make sure student loan servicers are in compliance. The Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 485 in 2021 requiring all student loan servicers doing business in Oregon...
Connecticut Tax Free Week: Here's how to take advantage of it!
Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut’s Second Sales Tax-Free Week of the Year Starts August 21. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut will hold Sales Tax-Free Week from Sunday, August 21, 2022, to Saturday, August 27, 2022. During this one-week sales tax holiday,...
