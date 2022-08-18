A report by the New York State Inspector General finds the trooper who was dating then-Governor Andrew Cuomo's daughter while serving on the governor's security detail should have been disciplined. The report was released Friday and comes two years after the relationship. Back in May of 2020, Trooper Dane Pfeiffer was transferred to a troop near the Canadian border after word got out he was dating Cuomo's daughter. Pfeiffer told inspector general investigators he had wanted to be transferred closer to his home but that his superiors "shut down."

