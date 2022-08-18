Read full article on original website
Late Kick: Michigan Wolverines 2022 Season Prediction
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate predicts how far Michigan will go in the 2022 season.
Crossover Podcast: So who do we think is leading the Ole Miss quarterback battle?
Though Lane Kiffin isn't saying, David Johnson and Ben Garrett give their thoughts on who might be leading the Ole Miss quarterback battle between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Podcast: Recapping the buzz from the second scrimmage
In the latest episode of Through The Smoke, we discuss the buzz coming out of the second scrimmage and discuss a handful of Miami commits that we saw play over the weekend. Miami held their second scrimmage of camp and the defense was dominant. What does that mean for the...
Notre Dame Football Practice Clips — Isaiah Foskey and the Defense - August 22, 2022
The media returns to The Irish Athletics Complex as Notre Dame opens up its 15th practice of fall camp. Notre Dame opened up practice to cameras for the first 20 minutes of practice. We focused on the individual drills of Isaiah Foskey, Justin Ademilola and more from Monday's practice.
The Bison Report Show to kick off NDSU Football coverage every game day
Bison Report Publisher Ross Uglem will host "The Bison Report Show", presented by Gateway Chevrolet to begin game day coverage of every Bison Football game this season. The show will begin six hours prior to kickoff and last two hours, leading into the Bison Tailgate Show, hosted by Brad Jones. On a normal Bison home game day with a 2:30 PM kickoff, The Bison Report Show will hit the air beginning at 8:30 AM and wrap up at 10:30 AM.
Uglem to Appear on Bison 1660 with major announcement
Bison Report Publisher Ross Uglem will co-host The Insiders on Bison 1660 today from 11-1 with Bison 1660 Program Director Andy Rieckhoff. The broadcast will be carried live on Bison 1660, Bison1660.com, and the Bison 1660 app. Uglem will be making a major announcement regarding coverage of the 2022 NDSU...
