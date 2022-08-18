ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Fire engulfs three Staten Island homes

Officials said 15 people were displaced and a dog is missing after a three-alarm fire ripped through three Staten Island homes Saturday night.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Very warm, muggy day brings temps in upper 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will be another very warm day as temperatures climb close to 90 degrees for New York City and 80s to low 90s in the suburbs. It will also feel a bit muggy as dewpoints soar into the 60s and 70s, making it feel a touch hotter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather: Rainy start to workweek, drying out Tuesday

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure will bring much-needed rain to the tri-state area early Monday to start the workweek. Folks can expect periods of rain Monday morning, locally heavy at times. Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 79 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital

Those who attended were given health insurance, food, school supplies, and other social services.
BRONX, NY
City
New York City, NY
pix11.com

MTA upgrades app, plans next steps for OMNY

The MTA shared its new upgrades to its travel app and its new steps to improve OMNY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Newark residents march against violent crime

Newark residents took to the streets Saturday to speak out against violence crime, one day after a man was shot to death in the city.
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

NYC schools prepare for migrant children

Families signed up for services offered by New York City and received donations including backpacks for kids to start their new life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sweet, savory, sips: Three ways to enjoy stone fruits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you ready for three recipes that will rock your world?. How do stone fruits sound? Stone fruits are fruits that have pits in the center, such as cherries, plums and peaches. We see these treats in desserts all the time, but who knew they
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx store employee beaten as she tried to stop robbery

The incident occurred at 1227 Webster Avenue in Concourse on Aug. 14, around 3:30 p.m., and was caught on surveillance video. The female victim noticed the suspects walking out without paying for the items and confronted them beofre a fight ensued, police said.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

3 pedestrians in critical condition following Queens car crash: NYPD

Three pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a car in Queens, police said.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Man faces up to 25 years in prison for NYC cab driver's death

Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested by police on Thursday. They are accused of beating 52-year-old taxi driver Kutin Gyimah to death in Queens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Newark family offering reward after beloved French bulldog stolen on a walk

It's been an emotional week for a Newark family. Last Friday their beloved French bulldog "Ted" was stolen by dognappers as their teenage son walked him. Now the family is asking the public for help, offering a $2,500 reward to get their dog back.
NEWARK, NJ

