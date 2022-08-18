NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure will bring much-needed rain to the tri-state area early Monday to start the workweek. Folks can expect periods of rain Monday morning, locally heavy at times. Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 79 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO