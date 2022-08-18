Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Bused Migrants Being Enrolled In NYC Schools This Month, Department SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?Jeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
pix11.com
Fire engulfs three Staten Island homes
Officials said 15 people were displaced and a dog is missing after a three-alarm fire ripped through three Staten Island homes Saturday night. ‘Unacceptable’: Pressure mounts on NJ pol accused …. Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 3 shootings …. NY, NJ weather: Rainy start to...
pix11.com
Very warm, muggy day brings temps in upper 80s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will be another very warm day as temperatures climb close to 90 degrees for New York City and 80s to low 90s in the suburbs. It will also feel a bit muggy as dewpoints soar into the 60s and 70s, making it feel a touch hotter.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather: Rainy start to workweek, drying out Tuesday
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An area of low pressure will bring much-needed rain to the tri-state area early Monday to start the workweek. Folks can expect periods of rain Monday morning, locally heavy at times. Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is possible. Temperatures will be below average with a high of 79 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.
pix11.com
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
Those who attended were given health insurance, food, school supplies, and other social services. ‘Unacceptable’: Pressure mounts on NJ pol accused …. Woman shot dead in Brooklyn; 1 of at least 3 shootings …. NY, NJ weather: Rainy start to workweek, drying out …. Monkeypox continues to be a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pix11.com
Follow-up Friday: New water park in Bronx for kids; issues resolved at East Harlem building
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. At the Patterson Houses in the Bronx, a new water park designed for kids by kids emerges. At the Lexington Houses in East Harlem, water is now restored and elevators are working again.
pix11.com
MTA upgrades app, plans next steps for OMNY
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. The MTA shared its new upgrades to its travel app and its new steps to improve OMNY. MTA upgrades app, plans next steps for OMNY. Suspect in Bronx sucker-punch attack back in jail. Joe Klecko...
pix11.com
Newark residents march against violent crime
Newark residents took to the streets Saturday to speak out against violence crime, one day after a man was shot to death in the city. Monkeypox continues to be a concern in NY as juvenile …. Periods of rain expected to start the work week. Migrants line up for help...
pix11.com
NYC schools prepare for migrant children
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. Families signed up for services offered by New York City and received donations including backpacks for kids to start their new life. NYC schools prepare for migrant children. Newark family offering reward after beloved French...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
Sweet, savory, sips: Three ways to enjoy stone fruits
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Are you ready for three recipes that will rock your world?. How do stone fruits sound? Stone fruits are fruits that have pits in the center, such as cherries, plums and peaches. We see these treats in desserts all the time, but who knew they...
pix11.com
Bronx store employee beaten as she tried to stop robbery
The incident occurred at 1227 Webster Avenue in Concourse on Aug. 14, around 3:30 p.m., and was caught on surveillance video. The female victim noticed the suspects walking out without paying for the items and confronted them beofre a fight ensued, police said.
pix11.com
3 pedestrians in critical condition following Queens car crash: NYPD
Three pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a car in Queens, police said. 3 pedestrians in critical condition following Queens …. Monkeypox, COVID among NYC parents’ back-to-school …. Rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for next week. 48th annual Harlem Week returns with a bang. 4-year-old boy...
pix11.com
Man faces up to 25 years in prison for NYC cab driver's death
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. Austin Amos and Nickolas Porter, both 20, and a 15-year-old girl were arrested by police on Thursday. They are accused of beating 52-year-old taxi driver Kutin Gyimah to death in Queens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pix11.com
Newark family offering reward after beloved French bulldog stolen on a walk
Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. It's been an emotional week for a Newark family. Last Friday their beloved French bulldog "Ted" was stolen by dognappers as their teenage son walked him. Now the family is asking the public for help, offering a $2,500 reward to get their dog back.
pix11.com
Man accused of attacking subway worker gets indicted; victim’s family say they still don’t feel safe
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A subway worker who was badly beaten on the job when he stepped in to assist two passengers, according to police, was in court Friday seeking justice against the man charged with assaulting him. Anthony Nelson was attacked on Thursday of last week at...
Comments / 0