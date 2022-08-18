ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does the summer drought mean for fall foliage?

With a historic drought sweeping the area, what do dry conditions mean for fall foliage?

It's been very dry in Southern New England, but foliage a vary widely from place to place in New England.

Jim Salge puts out Yankee Magazine's Fall Foliage Outlook each year. He said the biggest factor in foliage this year will be the drought, which has been severe to extreme around Boston.

"Drought can lead to a brief but bright punch of colors," Salge said. "There's limits to that, though. If it doesn't get any more moisture into the air, we could be looking at early browning."

In northern New England, which is a fall tourist destination, things are looking better as the area has been wetter and Salge said to look north for the brightest colors.

"A chance for some early cold weather could really make things pretty spectacular up there this year," Salge said. "I think the Whites and the Greens are both looking at a great year this year."

