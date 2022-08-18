Read full article on original website
GCMS, PBL Youth Football Juniors improve to 2-0
MOMENCE – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Juniors won 31-0 on Saturday over Momence. The Seniors won 28-0 in a shortened game was called due to lightning. The Mighty Mites lost 18-12. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors won 8-7 over Dwight on Saturday. The Seniors lost 34-0 and the...
Hoopeston Fire Dept. assists with fire in Watseka
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Hoopeston were called to Watseka early Sunday morning to assist firefighters in that town with battling a fire The fire happened at 534 East Walnut Street at 1:31 a.m. Officials described the fire as being structural. WCIA is working to learn more details about this fire.
Mannheim Steamroller coming to central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Christmas may be four months away, but a pair of central Illinois concert venues have already announced holiday concerts featuring iconic Christmas band Mannnheim Steamroller. The band will embark on a tour celebrating the 35th anniversary of its first album and its first tour starting November 15 at 7:30 p.m. That […]
Obituary: Jerald Wissmiller
Jerald A. Wissmiller, 81, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 9:32pm Wednesday August 17, 2022 at the Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 10:00am-11:00 am Friday August 26, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City with Pastor Ray Lantz officiating. Burial will follow in Drummer Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church or to the Gibson City Lions Club.
Obituary: Philip Walker
Colonel Philip A. Walker, Jr (Ret), 84, of Bradenton, Florida formerly of Gibson City passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at 6:45am EST in Bradenton, Florida. Masonic Services will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor David Massey-Brown at 11:00 am. A burial with military honors accorded by the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Moyer District Library, Masonic Lodge or First Christian Church all in Gibson City. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.
Unique garage sale of school items Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety happening on Saturday, hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. The garage sale will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to […]
Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
PBL budget includes funds for proposed capital projects, retention/recruitment of staff
PAXTON — Bolstered by federal COVID-19 relief grant dollars and bond and interest money left over from a 2016 tax referendum, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s proposed budget for this fiscal year should allow the district to retain and recruit staff and pursue a number of potential construction projects to improve its facilities, the school board learned last week.
Fire slows traffic by Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Around 5 p.m. the Illinois State Police said there was a grass fire by Tuscola off of Interstate 57. At the time officials reported traffic was backed up, and reduced to one lane. Officials reported around 5:15 p.m. that all lanes are open, “The backup is still present, but is slowly clearing.” […]
‘Large delivery’ closing Campustown road Monday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that a road in the Campustown neighborhood will be closing on Monday in order to complete what they said will be a “large delivery.” The city will be closing a section of Fifth Street between John and Green Streets to help facilitate this delivery. The closure […]
Rader Family Farms In Illinois Set To Open September 10
I don't want to sound like a broken record but with the weather changing so much, football, volleyball, soccer, and other sports starting, and the pumpkin spice theme making an appearance we know that fall isn't far away. This means hoodies, sweatpants, hot chocolate, haunted houses, Halloween, and everything else we enjoy about the fall for us in the Midwest.
No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
State Police respond to morning crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — All lanes are back open after a 3-vehicle crash on I-57 in Champaign County. In a news release, troopers stated they responded to the northbound lanes between the Savoy and Curtis Road exits around 7 a.m. Monday. It caused a traffic back-up for a few hours. There is no word […]
Champaign Fire Department responds to fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but […]
WAND TV
Grass fire causes back up on Interstate 57
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said all lanes on Interstate 57 near Tuscola are back open after a grass fire caused delays. According to Illinois State Police, a grass fire along Interstate 57 near milepost 216, 4 miles north of Tuscola, closed the right lane. As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, all lanes were opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly.
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
Man sentenced for 2019 murder
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend 27 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murdering a woman in 2019. Henry Graham, 21, was charged with First Degree Murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Tara Jackson in a motel room in early January of 2019. Witnesses told investigators that they […]
Obituary: Larry Vidrine
Larry Gene Vidrine, 78, of Roberts passed away at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. Private services will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements. Larry was born February 7, 1944 in Lecompte, Louisiana the son of...
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Grundy, La Salle County
As rain moved through some parts of the Chicago region, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy and La Salle counties Saturday afternoon. The warning expired at 4:15 p.m. A severe storm was located near Grand Ridge, moving northeast at 15 mph. As a result, 60...
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several injuries. He was taken to Union Hospital […]
