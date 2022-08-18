Read full article on original website
Related
Girl, 12, dies crashing car she was driving at 2am with stepdad as passenger
Police are still trying to find out why a 12-year-old girl was driving a car at 2am before she died crashing it into a tree.Josseline Molina-Rivas was killed when the Toyota Corolla veered off the road and hit a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday.Her 36-year-old stepfather Mario Arturo-Artiga was in the passenger seat and is now said to be in a coma in hospital after suffering serious injuries.Howard County Police said it was unclear why the pair were out driving together with the youngster behind the wheel and what caused the vehicle to leave the roadInvestigators traced the...
Former Gov. Cuomo staffer killed after Lyft driver allegedly demanded passengers exit vehicle in middle of highway
CNN — A former staff member for ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was killed after a Lyft driver allegedly ordered him and five friends out of a car on Delaware’s Coastal Highway, state police said in a news release. Just before 1:45 a.m. on July 24, Sidney Wolf,...
Jury Acquits Truck Driver in 2019 Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists
A jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts truck driver not guilty of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a ghastly collision in New Hampshire three years ago. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide, and one count of reckless conduct. The 26-year-old began to cry and briefly raised a finger up to the sky as he was read the verdict, which was delivered after less than three hours of deliberation. Prosecutors argued during the two-week trial that Zhukovskyy—who had ingested heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine hours before the head-on crash—had been driving recklessly, swerving back and forth before he slammed into the Jarheads Motorcycle Club’s procession. Zhukovskyy’s team blamed the lead rider, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he had been drunk before he slid underneath Zhukovskyy’s truck. Relatives of the bikers left the courthouse frustrated and upset, according to NBC Boston, with one woman heard saying, “I’m so angry,” and another wondering aloud what she would tell her kids.Read it at Associated Press
Bus veers off bridge and plunges into river valley leaving 34 people dead while 11 are rushed to hospital
Thirty four people died in central Kenya when their bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river valley, local media reported on Monday. Local media reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening in Tharaka Nithi County, when a bus belonging to the Modern Coast company travelling from Meru to the port city of Mombasa veered off the Nithi Bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch this! Plane crashes on freeway and hits car – all caught on camera
Incredible plane crash caught on camera, as an aircraft hits a car on a California freeway before bursting into flames
Walmart's popular practice of allowing overnight RV and van parking is called into question after woman sues over fatal parking-lot fire
Walmart parking lots have long been a haven for recreational vehicles and other drivers looking to sleep in their cars. But a new lawsuit has invited scrutiny on that practice. A woman named Essie McKenzie is suing Walmart after her 6-year-old daughter was killed and another daughter, then 9 years...
Popculture
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
Horrifying footage shows cement truck that crashed from overpass and landed on SUV below killing 22-month-old twin
A HORRIFYING video has shown a cement truck that had crashed from an overpass and landed on an SUV below, killing a 22-month-old twin. The 36-year-old woman was driving the truck on the main lanes of Beltway 8 in Harris County, Texas when she lost control of the vehicle, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck
A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
Mystery as sheriff’s deputy, 30, found dead in his car a year after surviving fiery crash
THE mystery of a sheriff’s deputy found dead in a car a year after surviving a fiery crash has shocked a community. The body of Deputy Dallas Edeburn, 30, of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office was found on Monday after he failed to return home from work. A...
People
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'
Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
People
7-Year-Old Calif. Boy Dies in Father's Arms After Being Struck by Truck in Crosswalk, Driver Arrested
A 7-year-old California boy was struck and killed while walking through a crosswalk on Tuesday, officials said. Gabriel Garate wanted to play baseball, so he and his father, Francisco, decided to walk toward Stearns Champions Park in Long Beach, the Long Beach Post News reported. They proceeded to walk across...
Wrong-way driver in critical condition after crash leaves five dead
Five people are dead after they collided head-on with a car driving the wrong way on an expressway outside of Miami. Florida Highway Patrol identified the wrong-way driver as 30-year-old Maiky Simeon, who is in critical condition. WTVJ's Ryan Nelson reports.Aug. 21, 2022.
Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California
A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
3 dead, 2 seriously injured in vehicle crash involving Indiana State University football players
Three Indiana State University students died and two were seriously injured after their vehicle ran into a tree in western Indiana early Sunday morning, according to the school and local law enforcement.
Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police
Police are carrying out an investigation into the fatal shooting.
Florida man in apparent medical distress crashes car through beach crowd before hitting the water
A driver who apparently suffered a medical emergency crashed into beachgoers at Daytona Beach on Sunday afternoon, a beach safety official told CNN.
Fight at 24 Hour Fitness Leaves One Dead, Three Injured: Police
A fight broke out in the gym, then moved out into the parking lot, where shots were fired.
Comments / 0