Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Dig It Days kicks off its second year at Montana Fair
BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana Fair has a lot of activities for the whole family to enjoy. One, in particular, is Dig It Days. Dig It Days, at MetraPark is the perfect opportunity for children, teens and parents to get hands-on experience with some pretty heavy-duty equipment. Johnathan McNiven, the brains...
KULR8
Gov. Gianforte, state law enforcement leaders hold press conference discussing fentanyl crisis in Montana
FOUR CORNERS, Mont. - Gov. Greg Gianforte, along with state law enforcement leaders, held a press conference Friday in Four Corners to discuss the fentanyl crisis in Montana. At the press conference with Gov. Gianforte was Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation Bryan Lockerby, chief administrator of the Montana Highway Patrol Col. Steve Lavin, senator Steve Daines and congressman Matt Rosedale.
KULR8
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
KULR8
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Scattered strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west. central Sweet Grass and central Park Counties through 445 PM MDT... At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered strong. thunderstorms near Livingston, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50...
KULR8
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 19, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central Wyoming, including the following. county, Fremont. * WHEN...Until 645 PM MDT. *...
Comments / 0