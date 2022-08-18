ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

2 hospitalized after kitchen fire at Pacifica home

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvlK5_0hMkaX7z00

PIX Now 09:25

PACIFICA – Two people were hospitalized following a fire at a home in Pacifica on Thursday afternoon, according to the North County Fire Authority.

Crews responded at 12:09 p.m. to the fire reported at 295 Edgewood Drive and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the structure. A Twitter post by the NCFA confirmed that the fire originated in the kitchen of the home.

The blaze was extinguished before it spread to any other homes. Two residents were transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and two birds in the home perished in the fire, according to the Fire Authority, which serves the cities of Pacifica, Daly City and Brisbane.

The American Red Cross is working with the residents for housing arrangements as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Report: 9 displaced by fire at Oakland Victorian

OAKLAND -- Authorities in Oakland confirmed that nine people were displaced due to a fire at a Victorian-style home Sunday morning that damaged multiple apartment units, according to reports.The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire on the 600 block of 23rd Street at 7:43 a.m., saying that Engine 1 had responded to a three-story building that was on fire.According to the San Jose Mercury News, Oakland Fire said crews were able to knock down the fire by around 8:15 a.m., but not before the fire caused significant damage to the structure.While there were no injuries in the fire, the Red Cross has been contacted to help the nine residents of the affected apartments find a place to stay.Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Person in critical condition after being rescued at Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person is in critical condition after being rescued Monday morning by the San Francisco Fire Department, according to a tweet from SFFD. The rescue took place at the Great Highway at Wawona when surfers rescued a subject in the surf zone. SFFD rescue swimmers and paramedics provided advanced life support […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fallen oak tree leaves East Bay residents trapped in their neighborhood

EL SOBRANTE -- Angry, frustrated, tired -- those were the reaction from the roughly 90 families in El Sobrante who were cut off for seven hours Sunday after a downed tree blocked the only way in and out of their community.It's called the Pinole Shores community and Rancho Road is the only access road.Contra Costa County Authorities said just after 2 p.m. Sunday, a dead oak tree snapped and landed on some power lines, blocking the street. Crews had to wait for PG&E to deactivate the lines before they could remove the tree."I'm just sad cuz I can't get home,"...
EL SOBRANTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man 'somehow blew himself up' in car in Fremont

An explosion in a car in Fremont left a man with life-threatening injuries on Monday evening, authorities said. Members of a bomb squad inspected the car after something allegedly detonated inside of it and found oxygen and propane gas cylinders, the Alameda County sheriff's spokesperson said to KTVU. "Does not...
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Birds#Edgewood#Pix#Accident#The Fire Authority#The American Red Cross
CBS San Francisco

Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday

HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman gives birth on I-680 freeway in Benicia

BENICIA -- A woman gave birth on a North Bay freeway on Saturday evening, the Benicia fire department announced on Sunday.Fire paramedics responded to reports of a woman in labor in a car driving northbound on Interstate 680 near Lake Herman Road.On the scene, fire officials said they found the woman "in active labor with a complicated presentation" at 6:18 p.m.First responders delivered the baby, gave post-delivery care and transported the mother and her child to a local hospital. Both appeared to be "doing well" at the hospital after arrival, the fire department said.
BENICIA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Traffic Crash Blocks Lanes on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge

A traffic crash on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge is blocking at least two lanes of traffic Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a traffic crash at 8:40 am on Highway 4 and upon arrival, reported a big rig, a garbage truck and a vehicle were all involved blocking at least two lanes of traffic.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
The Richmond Standard

Mountain lion sighted in backyard of Hercules home

A Hercules resident captured video footage of a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday, according to the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the Ben Lomond neighborhood off Village Parkway. The lion caused no damage and there were no pets in the yard, but police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this time they are gathering their resources for a response,” according to the HPD.
HERCULES, CA
Eville eye

CVS Announces Closure of Emeryville San Pablo Ave Location

CVS announced that they would be shuttering their Emeryville San Pablo Avenue location giving patrons one month to find an alternative for prescription pick-ups and other needs. The closure will leave many Golden Gate and Triangle neighbors, many of them seniors, without a pharmacy within walking distance. The closure touched...
EMERYVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.  
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water

(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
KRON4 News

Man killed in Sunday Hayward shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in Hayward on Sunday night, the Hayward Police Department said in a press release. Police responded to the shooting on the 2500 block of Oliver Drive just after 9:50 p.m. After responding to the scene, officers found a vehicle that had collided into several parked […]
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple off-road ATVs, motorcycles perform sideshow on Bay Bridge: CHP

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of 100-200 off-road motorcycles and ATVs performing a sideshow on the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon, authorities told KRON4. Video (above) shows approximately 10 ATV/motorcycle riders on the Bay Bridge. An accident then occurred off the bridge on the Fremont Street off-ramp exit, CHP said. […]
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy