5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
DC chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
ffxnow.com
Busara Thai has closed its Tysons restaurant after 26 years
The owners of a Thai restaurant that has stood Tysons Corner Center for over a quarter of a century have opted to retire. Busara Thai Restaurant and Lounge served its last meal at 8142 Watson Street at the end of July, permanently closing its doors on Aug. 1, according to a sign posted to the front door.
mocoshow.com
Java Nation to Open Fourth Location (Silver Spring)
Java Nation, the cafe known for its house-roasted coffees, diverse food menu, and wide variety of local craft beers, wines and cocktails, will be opening its fourth location in Silver Spring. According to a Source of the Spring report, a construction permit shows that the newest store will be located at 1010 Wayne Ave.
Eater
A ‘Top Chef’ Alum Was Denied Entry Into a Downtown Sushi Hotspot Due to Her Shoes
A power-chef friend trio — Michelin-rated Albi’s Michael Rafidi, Anju’s Rammy-winning restaurateur Danny Lee, and Stephen Starr’s corporate chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley — walked into downtown’s Shōtō on Saturday night to grab a drink, but only two were allowed in. Meek-Bradley was denied...
mocoshow.com
Effoi Restaurant Now Open at Former Site of Addis Ababa in Silver Spring
Effoi Restaurant held a grand opening last month in the building that was previously home to the iconic Addis Ababa restaurant at 8233 Fenton Street in Downtown Silver Spring. The new restaurant primarily serves Ethiopian cuisine and boasts of “spacious downstairs and upstairs seating areas, parking for guests, and high-quality delicious food prepared by our experienced chef.”
georgetowner.com
Georgetown BID Employee Murdered
On Aug. 11, MPD Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion appeared on the scene to answer reporters’ questions about an apparent drive-by double-shooting from a “silver car” in the Dupont Circle area, on the 2000 block of Florida Avenue NW at approximately 9:32 p.m. The deceased victim was identified as Stephon Johns, 31, whom police believed to have been “targeted” by the killers thought to have been “circling around the area in a silver 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia.” After spotting Johns along Florida Avenue, the report said, “four people got out of the car and opened fire, killing him and hitting another man who happened to be nearby.”
theburn.com
Sneak peek at upcoming Dolce & Ciabatta menu
Truly one of the great mysteries in Loudoun County has to be the plans for the upcoming Dolce & Ciabatta location on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg. The new restaurant has been in the works for more than two years with no word on when it will open. Despite that, we have new intel on what the menu will look like.
bethesdamagazine.com
6 quick fixes to boost your curb appeal
It may be time to toss that frayed old coir doormat with the kitschy saying in favor of something sleeker. This 20-by-32-inch mat is made from sustainably forested teakwood and features a raised and slatted design that won’t trap moisture. It’s unfinished and weather-resistant, and isn’t slippery when wet. Find it for $89.95 at Crate and Barrel in Upper Northwest D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood (202-364-6100, crateandbarrel.com).
This Restaurant Serves The Best Burritos In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state.
Eater: Quarry House Tavern is an Affordable Dining Option
The quality and diversity of the area’s restaurant scene continue to earn attention and accolades from local and national food media. Eater has named Quarry House Tavern in downtown Silver Spring one of 16 Excellent and Affordable Dining Options in the D.C. area:. This is one of Silver Spring’s...
mocoshow.com
La Pizza is Now Open in Derwood
La Pizza recently opened at 17609 Redland Rd in Derwood. The location was recently home to California Bistro and previously home to Hungry Howie’s, a popular pizza chain that operated it’s sole MoCo restaurant in Derwood for many years. La Pizza is owned and operated by MoCo resident...
Eater
What to Eat at Riverdale, Maryland’s Exciting New International Food Hall
Riverdale, Maryland scores a stylish new food hall next week packed with globe-trotting attractions for top-tier sushi, hot fried chicken sandwiches from a Top Chef winner, and hit Korean dishes from a NYC-based chef. The anticipated Le Fantome food hall, situated at The Station at Riverdale Park Development (4501 Woodberry...
mocoshow.com
Charley’s Cheesesteaks is Opening a New Location in Gaithersburg; Will Add Wings to Menu
Charley’s Philly Steaks will be opening at 405 N Frederick Ave, in the location that was recently home to Teriyaki Express. The new Charley’s restaurant will be located in the shopping center anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office, and is currently hiring. We were told by employees of the Lakeforest location that the Lakeforest location will close when this restaurant opens, but a specific date has not yet been provided.
mocoshow.com
Teriyaki Express Closes After Less Than Two Years in Gaithersburg
Teriyaki Express, located at 405 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg, has closed after less than two years at the location. We are told the restaurant closed earlier this summer in the shopping center that is anchored by Megamart and FedEx Office. Another Teriyaki Express remains open at 9128 Rothbury Drive in Goshen Plaza (Montgomery Village).
townandtourist.com
25 Best Washington DC Hikes (Historic & Lengthy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Washington DC is stitched into the very fabric of the United States. Home of the White House, the Capitol Building, and the Supreme Court, Washington DC is not only our nation’s capital, but is an incredibly scenic portrait of America’s countryside.
Wbaltv.com
Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Tailwind Air Announces First-Ever Seaplane Service to Washington, D.C. Area
Fly nonstop to/from Midtown Manhattan to Washington, D.C. area’s convenient College Park Airport up to twice daily. Service will reduce total travel times by up to 60 percent and bypass congested trains and commercial airports and airline services. Fares are from $395 one way. Flights will operate from September 13 for six days a week up to twice daily and are timed for quick day trips and overnight stays.
parentherald.com
Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation
An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
yeahthatskosher.com
Oh Mama Grill is Coming to Washington DC
For a long while now, Char Bar has been the only kosher meat restaurant in DC proper. Those seeking other meat options were forced to travel to the city’s surroundings suburbs to get their fix. Soon however, another meat restaurant will open in D.C, this time in the Adam’s Morgan neighborhood in the Northwest area of the city.
