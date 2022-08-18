The man accused of killing a woman in a crash on Loop 20 said he was hungover during the pursuit with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to authorities. The case unfolded on Aug. 13, when a DPS corporal observed a red Ford Expedition displaying flashing red and blue lights to the front while traveling south on McPherson Road. The driver appeared to be a civilian, and the Expedition did not display markings identifying it as a police unit, states an arrest affidavit.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO