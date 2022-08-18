Read full article on original website
'A game changer potentially for the world'
The Binational River Park project has garnered steam and international attention, as it is the first project of its kind being worked on by the U.S. and Mexico. Overland Partners, an architecture firm working on the project, highlighted the project’s primary and secondary goals and its current progress this week.
Texas DPS: Driver in fatal crash said he was hungover during pursuit
The man accused of killing a woman in a crash on Loop 20 said he was hungover during the pursuit with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to authorities. The case unfolded on Aug. 13, when a DPS corporal observed a red Ford Expedition displaying flashing red and blue lights to the front while traveling south on McPherson Road. The driver appeared to be a civilian, and the Expedition did not display markings identifying it as a police unit, states an arrest affidavit.
One of Laredo's most historic homes is hosting a free jazz night
A historic downtown Laredo locale is gearing up to host a free night of jazz music in their outdoor space, the Laredo Cultural District announced Friday. The event titled, "Jazz in the Garden" will bring in the Cuban-Mexican Latin Jazz band Blue Fussion Band into town for the free event. It's planned for the night of Tuesday, Sept. 6 and will start at 7 p.m.
B&G Club of Laredo launches 1st search for leader in 50 years
For the first time in more than half a century, the Boys & Girls Club of Laredo is seeking a leader. And it is now seeking applications for the milestone job opportunity which now needs filled after the retirement of the longtime position holder.
Celebrated Houston artist SaulPaul to perform at United ISD Schools
Houston recording artist SaulPaul will make a visit to a pair of United ISD schools next week, performing his brand of music with a message for Laredo students. He will perform for students at Lamar Bruni Vergara Middle School and Juarez-Lincoln Elementary on Tuesday, August 23rd.
ABC reporter asks Laredo 'What Would You Do?' in moral challenges
ABC reporter John Quiñones delivered a speech to Children’s Advocacy Center’s annual dinner at IBC Annex on Thursday, Aug. 18. There he presented many examples of "What Would You Do?" -- the question the TV show he was featured on routinely asked -- when faced with a moral challenge. Quiñones asks “How do you act when no one is watching?” and suggests “Silence is complicity when you have a chance to right a wrong.”
Excitement, pride felt at LC over first female leader
For centuries, women have worked hard and strived to gain more and more ground to secure more positions of power and leadership as they pushed for the same opportunities as their male counterparts.
La Bota Ranch residents rally against proposal to build more homes
La Bota Ranch residents once again joined this week to reject the attempt of rezoning and development that would allow another 300 homes to be built amid the concerns of increasing traffic in the Mines Road area and the lack of a secondary exit for neighborhood residents.
Are back-to-school pictures unsafe? LPD official weighs in
Parents throughout Laredo recently took to social media in droves to showcase their child's first day in school. Many posted images of their kids with chalkboards or posters announcing what grade they going in, their names, and other information that relates to who the child is.
Father, son charged in alleged shooting
A father was arrested and his son detained after police responded to a “chaotic scene” where at least two shots were fired, according to an arrest affidavit. Cruz Osvaldo Alvarez-Villalba Sr., 34, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. His 16-year-old son was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Webb Co. Domestic Violence Coalition to host 26th annual conference
The Webb County Domestic Violence Coalition Planning Committee announced its upcoming annual Domestic Violence conference scheduled for Oct. 6. This event seeks to be an opportunity for the community to learn about this issue in the city and get informed about several help resources and innovative ways to assist victims.
UISD to collaborate for data regarding EtO emissions at Muller ES
The UISD Board of Trustees approved this week to direct administration to collaborate with respective partners and elected officials regarding the data collection of ethylene oxide emissions at Muller Elementary School until further review.
AEP donates sponsorship for United Way of Laredo annual campaign
United Way of Laredo received a $20,000 donation from American Electric Foundation to sponsor upcoming events to help defray the cost of fundraising to collect donations for the local non-profit fundraising affiliate.
