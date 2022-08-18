ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most influential Quake mod of all time is back

By Andy Chalk
 4 days ago

Threewave, the classic capture the flag mod for the original Quake, is back after 26 years. Bethesda announced today that nine levels from the original Threewave CTF mod, along with the grappling hook, special runes, and other enhancements, have been brought back to life and added for free to the Quake remaster on Steam.

It's hard to imagine now, but when Quake was originally released, it was very bare-bones. Threewave was one of the first big mods to address the game's shortcomings: Developed by Zoid Kirsch, it was pretty basic itself at first, but it offered the excitement of goal-oriented teamplay and, maybe even more importantly, a grappling hook that changed everything.

"Over the course of many updates, and eventually a QuakeWorld version, Threewave CTF would go on [to] make Capture the Flag a household name in multiplayer game modes, and even spawn websites that exclusively covered Capture the Flag modes in games," Bethesda said. "Threewave CTF would be released officially as a part of Quake 2, and the Quake 3 version of the mod would bring in new flag-based game modes and maps that would later make their way into Quake Live. Quake multiplayer and Threewave CTF have always been intertwined, and now the mod that started it all is now available for free in the enhanced Quake re-release."

This version of Threewave features an improved flag status display (which is almost disappointing—you can't capture the enemy flag unless yours is in the base, and half the fun in old-time CTF is running around trying to find out where it went so you can make the cap while enemy players chase you like a pack of pissed-off bloodhounds), team scoreboard, and interface. The maps have also been tweaked to provide better lighting and fog effects. Four new runes will spawn randomly at the start of each match, offering enhanced damage resistance, damage output, and health regeneration to whoever's lucky enough to be carrying them. Runes, like flags, will drop on death and can be picked up by other players, so even if somebody beats you to it, you can still beat them for it.

The grappling hook is where the real magic is, though. You can use it to turn yourself into a virtual turret by grappling into a wall and then switching weapons—pick a good spot and you'll make enemy players madder than hell trying to figure out who's shooting them. You can also use it to grapple onto other players, causing a constant stream of damage (and exposing you to payback damage from your target, mind) and with practice you can even use it to bunny hop around the map, moving with far greater speed and agility than normal.

Image 1 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BR5Mo_0hMkUESK00

MCKINLEY BASE (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Image 2 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPpE0_0hMkUESK00

SPILL THE BLOOD (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Image 3 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkAaP_0hMkUESK00

THE STRONGBOX (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Image 4 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvAGW_0hMkUESK00

VERTIGO (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Image 5 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hF1r3_0hMkUESK00

GLOOM CASTLES (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Image 6 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37IrN2_0hMkUESK00

CHTHON'S CAPTURE HOUSE (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Image 7 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKIGY_0hMkUESK00

CAPTUREPHOBOPOLIS (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Image 8 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjhnX_0hMkUESK00

MCKINLEY STATION (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Image 9 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nc63X_0hMkUESK00

DA ANCIENT WAR GROUNDS (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)
Image 10 of 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgsde_0hMkUESK00

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Nostalgia is the big driver here, but even if you don't have history with it, Threewave stands on its own merits as a legitimately good multiplayer mod. It's simple, direct, and accessible, but surprisingly deep, too—a great way to scratch the team-based action itch without having to spend hours learning every intricacy of the maps and systems.

The Threewave CTF comeback was announced as part of QuakeCon 2022 , which is live now and runs until August 20. It's included with the fourth and newest update to Quake, which is live now and should install automatically the next time you start the game. To get into the action, start an online multiplayer game, go into the match browser, and look for CTF matches. That's it—have fun!

It's probably already too late to clean up your gaming habits for Steam's upcoming 'year in review'

Quite frankly the only fun use of tech surveillance anyone's thought up. SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik (opens in new tab) recently unearthed evidence of a "year in review" feature similar to those offered by Spotify or Nintendo in the Steam API. Djundik provided a screenshot of the evidence, as well as a brief description of the feature, supposedly set to arrive with the end-of-year Winter Sale.
The 13 hardest PC games, according to the PC Gamer staff

I was 14 when Sephiroth kicked my ass in Kingdom Hearts 2. I had zero context for who he was or why he was built to be one of the hardest fights in the game. He was the only obstacle between me and my 100% completion, so I spent hours and hours dying to him for the one chance I could find an opening to take him out.
Half heist-simulator, half adventure game, The Clue! was an unusual crime game even for its time

We're rerunning Richard Cobbett's classic Crapshoot column, in which he rolled the dice and took a chance on obscure games—both good and bad. From 2010 to 2014 Richard Cobbett (opens in new tab) wrote Crapshoot, a column about rolling the dice to bring random games back into the light. This week, GTA is far from the only way to experience a life of crime. You could rob a bank in real life! Or, alternatively...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mods#Future Plc#Video Game#Bethesda#Quakeworld#Threewave Ctf#Capture The Flag
One day consoles will have a 'giant AI chip and all the games will be dreams'

David Holz, founder of Midjourney Discord AI image bot, on how AI will transform the world and the everyday gaming experience. The founder and CEO of Midjourney, David Holz, has some truly inspiring views around how AI image generation will transform the gaming industry. During the short time we spoke this week, I had to hold myself back from falling too deep into the AI rabbit hole. In the process, I discovered Holz's view on how this kind of tech will develop and how it's likely to benefit the gaming industry, as well as human creativity as a whole.
New patch video outlines extensive changes coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 tomorrow

An updated campaign map, new mechanics and a massive list of tweaks and bug-fixes. Creative Assembly has published a new video detailing a lengthy list of updates coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab) tomorrow, as the studio gears up for release of its Champions of Chaos (opens in new tab) DLC and beta access to the massive Immortal Empires (opens in new tab) campaign. Titled "Patch Notes 2.0", the video charts various additions and changes coming to the base game, all of which will be free.
Shhhh, here's a Hearthstone Battlegrounds reveal

Congratulations, sleuth. You've discovered the page where PC Gamer will be hosting the reveal of two new Hearthstone Battlegrounds heroes, plus some other secret stuff. But you've arrived at the party a little too early. For the exclusive look, be sure to check back on Tuesday August 23 at 11am...
Technology
Video Games
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Steam release will include a big anniversary update

The update adds a New Game+ that changes the core game, challenge modes, and cosmetic outfits for both Kena and the Rot. Gorgeously animated action-adventure journey Kena: Bridge of Spirits (opens in new tab) will come to Steam next month, and will get a pretty hefty Anniversary update to boot. The 2021 action game was released on the Epic Games store, but comes to Steam on September 27th. This was detailed in a new trailer, posted to YouTube. (opens in new tab)
Jankcore is the new aesthetic

Curators of forgotten, flawed adventures and FMV are ensuring they will never die. Not long after I start The Mystery of the Druids, my caustic detective character, Brent Halligan, steals money from a bum after mixing medical-grade ethanol into his flask. After the guilt abated, I put my little moral mishap behind me and, over the next few hours, realized I was playing a work of art: a rich point-and-click smorgasbord of glitches, gorgeous background art, '90s office appliances, and painfully obtuse puzzles, all covered in generous helpings of cheese. Later, I was forced to find a patch to fix a game-breaking bug during some simple dialogue. No problem. Nothing would deter me from seeing the tale of Halligan, a horrid little wretch in a trenchcoat, through to the bitter end.
Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 23, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
Fans are still making sequels to FromSoftware's '90s RPG series

King's Field's 22-year-old construction set is still in use today. Finding the Eye of Horus and placing it on an altar in Trismegistus is an unforgettable event. The entire world fades away before returning as a warped version of itself, cloaked in ominous purple hues. It feels like the kind of trick Trismegistus just shouldn't be able to pull off, considering how it was made: as an original adventure built with the 22-year-old Sword of Moonlight: King's Field Making Tool, a dungeon crawler construction set released on PC by FromSoftware long before Dark Souls or Elden Ring.
Exclusive Magic: The Gathering card reveal: Coalition Skyknight

Coalition Skyknight makes use of one of the mechanics debuting in Dominaria United. Dominaria was Magic: The Gathering's first setting, and remained central to its early storylines—like the epic saga dealing with an invasion of mutant abominations of metal and flesh called Phyrexians, who were repulsed when Dominaria's various peoples came together as the Coalition and defeated Yawgmoth, the man-turned-god responsible for creating the Phyrexians.
PC Gamer

Per Rob Hale's wishes, their inventive solo projects are free to download on Steam as a "parting gift." Indie game developer Rob Hale, also known as Squid in a Box, died of cancer earlier this month. Hale's partner, CJ, revealed the news in an announcement (opens in new tab) on the Steam forums of Hale's next game, Waves 2. Per Hale's final wishes, CJ has made the developer's games Waves (opens in new tab) and Waves 2 (opens in new tab) free to download on Steam.
Build giant monsters out of parts and battle them in Kaiju Klash

Sometimes, a tremendous battle of gigantic monsters is exactly what you need. Godzilla incinerating Tokyo with his atomic breath, King Kong absconding with beautiful women, the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man stomping on New York (I say he's an honorary kaiju, come at me). They've long been a source of inspiration...
