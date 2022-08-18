Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS ROSEBURG MAN FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a Roseburg man following an alleged assault on Saturday. A DCSO report said just after 5:40 p.m. the 30-year old allegedly pepper sprayed a victim in the parking lot of a business in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. The report said the confrontation came after the victim had left their dog in a vehicle while inside the business. The suspect told the victim that their actions were irresponsible while the victim claimed they had not been gone very long.
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR UNLAWFUL ENTRY INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for alleged unlawful entry into a vehicle, early Monday. An RPD report said a 1:00 a.m. officers attempted to speak with the 27-year old suspect in the 400 block of Northeast Chestnut Avenue. The woman reportedly ran inside a nearby apartment, and the tenants gave officers permission to go inside and remove her. The tenants didn’t wish to pursue charges from that incident.
KDRV
Grants Pass men arrested for armed robbery of O'aces
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- Two Grants Pass men are now in custody after police say they robbed a local Grants Pass business last week. According to Grants Pass Police, On August 11, at 12:04 AM, Grants Pass Police were called to the scene of an armed robbery at O’aces, located at 772 Rogue River Hwy.
kqennewsradio.com
DINT SEIZES METH, HEROIN, THOUSANDS OF MARIJUANA PLANTS
In the past month, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team has seized substantial quantities of methamphetamine and heroin, and served several search warrants on illegal marijuana growing operations operating in the county. A DINT release from Sergeant Nick Hansen provides a long list of the specifics. That has included finding controlled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatality Douglas Co., Aug. 22
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual Sport dirtbike that had left the roadway after the operator failed to successfully negotiate a left-hand turn. The operator, later identified as 23-year-old Kaulynn Lyle Shreeve of Phoenix, Oregon was thrown from the bike during the crash. Despite lifesaving efforts of bystanders and fire/medical personnel, Shreeve died at the scene. Shreeve was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District #2 and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
oregontoday.net
Missing Person Douglas Co., Aug. 22
UPDATE 08/20/2022 2:30pm – DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Search efforts continue for 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Garrett messaged a friend through Facebook that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area. Search crews have searched the area and have been unable to locate him as of the time of this post. He was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker. Garrett is 5’9″ tall, 170 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
KDRV
UPDATE: SHE IS LOCATED. Josephine County search for Kristina Young done
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- From Josephine County Sheriff's Office at 10:06am today:. GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown...
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
KTVL
Cannabis, guns, silver, and cash seized at unlicensed grow in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — On August 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) conducted a search and siezure 800 block of Coyote Creek Road in Josephine County regarding an unlicensed cannabis grow site. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) and Josephine County Code Enforcement.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE LODGED DUE TO ALLEGED ASSAULT
A juvenile was lodged by Roseburg Police, due to an alleged assault on Tuesday. An RPD report said a juvenile male believed another male juvenile had stolen some items from him in the past, so when he saw the second juvenile on Marsters Street at about 12:40 p.m., he chased him down on foot. Once he caught up with the second juvenile, he allegedly beat the victim with his fists before fleeing on foot.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck Friday, eight miles west of Elkton. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 11:30 a.m. a sedan was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, struck a large rock and flipped onto its top, blocking the westbound lane of travel. The driver was the only occupant and was trapped. Fire and EMS crews were able to extricate her. She was flown to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield by a REACH helicopter and was listed in critical condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
Phoenix man killed during fatal crash in Roseburg Friday night
ROSEBURG, Ore-- A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual...
kezi.com
Three fatalities in rural road crash, Douglas County deputies say
RIDDLE, Ore. -- Three people are dead and one is critically injured after a crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said that just before midnight on August 16, a deputy driving along Cow Creek Road spotted debris on the road. The deputy reportedly stopped to investigate and found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
KDRV
Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
oregontoday.net
Three Traffic Fatalities in Douglas Co., Aug. 18
RIDDLE, Ore. – Three people have died and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible. The deputy located two females, 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson of Myrtle Creek and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman of Riddle, who had been ejected from the vehicle. Both were determined to be deceased. Inside of the vehicle, a male passenger identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson was found to be deceased. The driver, 21-year-old Uriah Carleton of Roseburg was found to be in critical condition. Carleton was airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services helicopter to an out-of-area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Collision investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has information that could be helpful to investigators, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 referring to case #22-3466. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Myrtle Creek Police Department, Riddle Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and REACH Air Medical Services.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck Tuesday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 7:30 p.m. 28-year old Gage Burgess was driving southbound at a high rate of speed on Melqua Road approaching Tranquil Lane when he went into the ditch on the right side of the road and rolled his SUV.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL TRANSIENT FOLLOWING ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a transient following an alleged harassment incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said just before 10:00 p.m. the man and a female were staying at a motel in the 600 block of West Madone Street when the suspect became aggressive and held the victim down, slapping her as she screamed. The woman fled the room and a U.S. Department of Interior National Park Service Chief Ranger, who happened to be staying in the motel, detained the man in handcuffs until police arrived.
theashlandchronicle.com
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow
Seizes 3k Illegal Cannabis Plants; Investigators Discover More Than $1 Million in Environmental Damage to Public Land. RURAL JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Law Enforcement Special Agents served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site yesterday morning three miles up East Fork Forest Creek Road in Rural Jacksonville. The property contained approximately 3,264 illegal cannabis plants in nine greenhouses. On scene, investigators discovered a large, excavated greenhouse landing that caused a landslide creating upwards of $1,000,000 in environmental damages to neighboring BLM public land. They also discovered fertilizer, herbicide, and pesticide waste containers illegally dumped on BLM lands nearby. The growers prevented public access to BLM lands by installing gates and illegally moved property boundary markers. This amount and type of damage is a federal felony. This case will be referred to the US attorney’s office for prosecution.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE DEAD, DRIVER CRITICALLY INJURED IN SUSPECTED DUII CRASH
Three people have died, and a fourth is in critical condition following a suspected DUII crash late Tuesday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road where he observed debris in the roadway. O’Dell said the deputy stopped to investigate and spotted a crashed convertible.
Comments / 0