Madison, IL

Sportscasting

Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear

Tyler Reddick had a solid day at Watkins Glen finishing seventh but a comment before the race by crew chief Randall Burnett wasn't what team owner Richard Childress wanted to hear. The post Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising Retirement News

Is veteran NASCAR driver Aric Almirola retiring following the 2022 Cup Series or not?. Earlier this year, Almirola was reportedly set on retiring. The 2022 Cup Series season was going to be his final one. However, the plans have reportedly changed. In surprising news, Almirola is now saying that his...
WORLD
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News

William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Unfortunate Crash

Former Formula 1 champion driver Kimi Raikkonen's day is over in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Raikkonen, who was making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Watkins Glen, New York, crashed out roughly halfway through the race. It was unfortunate. That was tough to watch, and unfortunate for the NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race

Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance

Bubba Wallace had another tough road course performance on Sunday, as he finished in 35th (DNF) in the Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver had some playful words about his performance, at least. Wallace took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on his up-and-down road course...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
GOLF
The Associated Press

Johnson seeks to close oval schedule with 1st IndyCar win

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — The focus in IndyCar is clearly on the seven-driver championship race as it heads into the final oval race of the season. But one more round racetrack also means a chance for Jimmie Johnson to grab his first series victory. The seven-time NASCAR champion added the ovals to his schedule this year, his second since moving to IndyCar, and he’s steadily shown improvement. Johnson finished a career-best fifth last month on the Iowa Speedway oval, one spot higher than he did earlier in the season at Texas Motor Speedway. Now he’s got a chance Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway, the a 1.25-mile oval outside St. Louis where Johnson has raced three times before. Only problem? Johnson can’t remember two of those three races.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Might Change His Mind On Retirement

A prominent NASCAR driver might be changing his mind on his retirement decision. Earlier this season, it was reported that veteran driver Aric Almirola would be stepping away following the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series. Almirola, 38, appears to be changing his mind on his future decision, though. “Still...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather

JR Motorsports looks to continue its domination in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Watkins Glen International. JRM drivers have won seven of the last 13 series races heading into Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Justin Allgaier has three wins during that stretch, while Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have two wins each.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Wild Sunburn Photo

A NASCAR fan has some new crazy sunburn on Sunday afternoon. Kenny Hunt, who's known as the "Sunburn Guy", showed off the sunburn on his chest and his back. He has "Chase Elliott" and his number "9" on his chest, plus "2022 Champ" along with that same number on his back.
MOTORSPORTS

