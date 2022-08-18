MADISON, Ill. (AP) — The focus in IndyCar is clearly on the seven-driver championship race as it heads into the final oval race of the season. But one more round racetrack also means a chance for Jimmie Johnson to grab his first series victory. The seven-time NASCAR champion added the ovals to his schedule this year, his second since moving to IndyCar, and he’s steadily shown improvement. Johnson finished a career-best fifth last month on the Iowa Speedway oval, one spot higher than he did earlier in the season at Texas Motor Speedway. Now he’s got a chance Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway, the a 1.25-mile oval outside St. Louis where Johnson has raced three times before. Only problem? Johnson can’t remember two of those three races.

