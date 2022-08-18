Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear
Tyler Reddick had a solid day at Watkins Glen finishing seventh but a comment before the race by crew chief Randall Burnett wasn't what team owner Richard Childress wanted to hear. The post Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever
The death of a seven-year-old during a Watkins Glen road race led to big changes in motorsports. The post The Heartbreaking Death of a 7-Year-Old at Watkins Glen Transformed Road-Course Racing Forever appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising Retirement News
Is veteran NASCAR driver Aric Almirola retiring following the 2022 Cup Series or not?. Earlier this year, Almirola was reportedly set on retiring. The 2022 Cup Series season was going to be his final one. However, the plans have reportedly changed. In surprising news, Almirola is now saying that his...
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate William Byron News
William Byron won't have the starting position he expected in Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen race. Per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, officials found an electrical issue in Byron's No. 24 vehicle during a pre-race inspection. He'll move to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Byron was originally slated to...
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Unfortunate Crash
Former Formula 1 champion driver Kimi Raikkonen's day is over in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Raikkonen, who was making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Watkins Glen, New York, crashed out roughly halfway through the race. It was unfortunate. That was tough to watch, and unfortunate for the NASCAR...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch penalized before Watkins Glen race
Kyle Busch will be forced to start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International at the rear of the field after an engine change. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch was the only Toyota driver to advance from the first round to the second round of qualifying on Saturday afternoon for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, the penultimate race of the 26-race regular season.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Kurt Busch: ‘1 Day You Wake Up and the Wires Are Back Together’
Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows too well the challenges Kurt Busch faces as he attempts to return from concussion-like symptoms. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Kurt Busch: ‘1 Day You Wake Up and the Wires Are Back Together’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chase Elliott not ok after contact with Kyle Larson for Watkins Glen win (Video)
Watch the video as Chase Elliott walked right to his team owner after getting taken out by his teammate. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Watkins Glen, New York. Chase Elliott started on the pole position at Watkins Glen International with teammate Kyle Larson starting alongside. Watch the...
NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Gave A Drunk Fan A Ride Home Last Night At Watkins Glen
That’s one hell of a designated driver. Apparently one NASCAR fan partied a little too hard on Saturday at Watkins Glen, ahead of today’s Go Bowling at the Glen. When Kyle Jordan found himself needing a ride, he somehow managed to get one from…Denny Hamlin. There’s not...
Kyle Busch Has Lost a Crucial Bargaining Chip While Dealing With JGR
Aric Almirola is returning to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023, taking away a potential landing spot for Kyle Busch. The post Kyle Busch Has Lost a Crucial Bargaining Chip While Dealing With JGR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Watkins Glen Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Watkins Glen International. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag at Watkins Glen International in New York. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of knockout qualifying to set the starting grid. View the NASCAR starting lineup for Watkins Glen below.
Bubba Wallace Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Performance
Bubba Wallace had another tough road course performance on Sunday, as he finished in 35th (DNF) in the Cup Series race. The 23XI Racing driver had some playful words about his performance, at least. Wallace took to social media on Sunday night to weigh in on his up-and-down road course...
Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
Johnson seeks to close oval schedule with 1st IndyCar win
MADISON, Ill. (AP) — The focus in IndyCar is clearly on the seven-driver championship race as it heads into the final oval race of the season. But one more round racetrack also means a chance for Jimmie Johnson to grab his first series victory. The seven-time NASCAR champion added the ovals to his schedule this year, his second since moving to IndyCar, and he’s steadily shown improvement. Johnson finished a career-best fifth last month on the Iowa Speedway oval, one spot higher than he did earlier in the season at Texas Motor Speedway. Now he’s got a chance Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway, the a 1.25-mile oval outside St. Louis where Johnson has raced three times before. Only problem? Johnson can’t remember two of those three races.
Veteran NASCAR Driver Might Change His Mind On Retirement
A prominent NASCAR driver might be changing his mind on his retirement decision. Earlier this season, it was reported that veteran driver Aric Almirola would be stepping away following the conclusion of the 2022 Cup Series. Almirola, 38, appears to be changing his mind on his future decision, though. “Still...
Watkins Glen Race Results: August 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from Watkins Glen International. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Watkins Glen, New York. The road course of Watkins Glen International is set to host the Sunoco Go Rewards 200. View Watkins Glen results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Watkins Glen: Menu.
Saturday Watkins Glen Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
JR Motorsports looks to continue its domination in the Xfinity Series this weekend at Watkins Glen International. JRM drivers have won seven of the last 13 series races heading into Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network). Justin Allgaier has three wins during that stretch, while Josh Berry and Noah Gragson have two wins each.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Wild Sunburn Photo
A NASCAR fan has some new crazy sunburn on Sunday afternoon. Kenny Hunt, who's known as the "Sunburn Guy", showed off the sunburn on his chest and his back. He has "Chase Elliott" and his number "9" on his chest, plus "2022 Champ" along with that same number on his back.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Stewart On Orange Comet Partnership, NFTs As 'Next Generation Of Collectibles' For Fans
NASCAR, INDYCAR and USAC champion Tony Stewart is launching non-fungible tokens to engage with his fans and bring forth the next generation of Web3 technology. Interest in NFTs, Connecting With Fans: Stewart and Tony Stewart Racing partnered with Orange Comet on an upcoming launch of NFTs. Stewart credits his wife...
