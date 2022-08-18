ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portion of Griffith Park Drive to remain closed to traffic indefinitely

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Portion of Griffith Park Drive to close to traffic indefinitely 00:30

A portion of Griffith Park Drive will continue to be closed to traffic indefinitely, officials said Thursday.

The stretch of road between Griffith Park Drive from Travel Town to the Griffith Park Composting Facility has been closed to vehicles since June following community outcry after 77-year-old cyclist Andrew Jelmert was struck and killed by a driver in April.

On Thursday the Board of Recreation and Parks Commission voted to extend the closure indefinitely.

City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, whose district includes Griffith Park, said "This is the start of a series of transit improvements our office is facilitating throughout Griffith Park, to ensure the park is a safe and welcoming place for all who use it."

The closure was also implemented to deter commuters from using Griffith Park Drive as an alternate route to the 5 and 134 freeways.

Many argued that the traffic made the area dangerous for cyclists, equestrians, hikers, pedestrians, park visitors and wildlife.

LOVELAND, CO
