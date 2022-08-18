Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Suspect sought after man shot, critically wounded in Snohomish County, authorities say
EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office on Sunday was searching for a man who fatally shot another man outside an apartment complex following an argument between the two, authorities said. Law enforcement authorities were called about 12:45 p.m. for a report of gunfire at 12400 Admiralty Way.
KOMO News
NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle
SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
KOMO News
Snohomish County law enforcement agencies form joint unit to focus on violent crime
EVERETT, Wash. — Responding to a sharp increase in violent crime in Snohomish County, multiple law enforcement agencies are joining forces to create a specialized unit that will target violent offenders in an effort to reduce crime in the area. The Regional Violent Crime Reduction Unit resulted from a...
KOMO News
Suspect accused in double murder of Kitsap County couple arrested
OLALLA, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the man believed to have killed a couple whose bodies were discovered in their homes two days ago by their daughter is in custody. Shaun D. Rose, 40, was arrested at 8 p.m. Sunday while at a gas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Pierce County sheriff's deputy hurt during shooting earlier this year back on the job
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Sgt. Rich Scaniffe has officially returned to duty five months after he and Deputy Dom Calata were shot while trying to serve a warrant. The sheriff's office posted video on its Facebook page that included video of friends...
KOMO News
Video shows fatal beating in downtown near Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — Video obtained by KOMO News shows the violent unprovoked attack earlier this month in downtown Seattle that left a man dead after he was attacked in broad daylight by a man he did not know. Aaron Fulk, 48, is facing charges in connection with the death of...
KOMO News
Police announce arrest in attack on woman in West Seattle as residents rally for safety
SEATTLE — On the day that protesters gathered to raise awareness about safety in the West Seattle neighborhood of Delridge, police announced that a man was arrested Friday in connection with an attack on a woman that occurred Monday evening. In a social media tweet, police said an 18-year-old...
KOMO News
Suspect in custody after man shot and killed in Granite Falls, officials say
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was investigating after a man was fatally shot at a location in Granite Falls Saturday, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and could be facing charges in connection with the incident, authorities said. In a social media post, the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOMO News
Search underway for boat that collided with another boat on Lake Washington, injuring 5
SEATTLE — The search for a boat that reportedly fled following a crash on Lake Washington Saturday evening that sent five people to the hospital has turned up empty so far. Ted Dominguez was the other person whose boat was involved in the crash, and he said that he never saw it coming.
KOMO News
At least 5 hurt after boats collide on Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Two boats collided on Lake Washington Saturday evening, injuring at least five women and prompting a search for one of the boats that fled the scene after the crash, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard around 9:45...
KOMO News
WA man hospitalized with first locally contracted human case of anaplasmosis
WASHINGTON — A Washington man is now in the hospital after being diagnosed with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease, anaplasmosis. Leaders with the Department of Health said a Whatcom County man in his 80's was hospitalized after working in brush in Mason County. The DOH said that's where the man was likely bitten by an infected tick.
KOMO News
Tacoma artist tries to recover after much of her jewelry stolen during burglary of gallery
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma artist said Friday she lost several of her pieces when thieves broke into an art gallery and stole more than half of her work. Anita Latch said her artwork is more than a job, it's a love and passion that she has nurtured. “I’ve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
BBB offers advice to avoid airline scams when booking that late-summer trip
SEATTLE, Wash. — There are only a few weeks left of the summer travel season, and you might be looking to book one last getaway – especially before the start of school. But the search to find a great deal on a flight might come at a steep cost.
KOMO News
Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
KOMO News
What was that streaking light in the sky above Seattle Friday night?
SEATTLE — If you were in Settle and looked up to the skies Friday night, you might have caught a fast-moving light that streaked across the heavens. Many people guessed that it was a falling star or a meteor but experts said it was the Starlink satellite, which is operated by SpaceX and provides providing satellite Internet access coverage to 36 countries around the world.
KOMO News
Photos: Colorful cosplay on Day 2 of Emerald City Comic Con
Welcome to Day 2 of 2022 Emerald City Comic Con. A mere glance into the Seattle Convention Center will transport you to another world, maybe even a multiverse. You'll find colorful and creative cosplay, established icons of the sci fi genre and see exciting up-and-comers. Guests can visit panels, book autographs and photo ops and transform into their favorite characters for a day (or four). See Day 1 here / Day 3 here / Day 4 here. Learn more about ECCC here. (Image: Elizabeth Crook / Seattle Refined)
Comments / 0