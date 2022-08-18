ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

NorCal man held on $2M bond in 2021 fatal shooting in North Seattle

SEATTLE — A Northern California man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood last summer while allegedly trying to sell drugs to the suspect and two other men, according to court documents. Porschauy T. Caldwell, 21,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Puyallup, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Puyallup, WA
KOMO News

Video shows fatal beating in downtown near Pike Place Market

SEATTLE — Video obtained by KOMO News shows the violent unprovoked attack earlier this month in downtown Seattle that left a man dead after he was attacked in broad daylight by a man he did not know. Aaron Fulk, 48, is facing charges in connection with the death of...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Brown
KOMO News

At least 5 hurt after boats collide on Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Two boats collided on Lake Washington Saturday evening, injuring at least five women and prompting a search for one of the boats that fled the scene after the crash, authorities said. The Seattle Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard around 9:45...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

WA man hospitalized with first locally contracted human case of anaplasmosis

WASHINGTON — A Washington man is now in the hospital after being diagnosed with the first locally acquired human case of the tick-borne disease, anaplasmosis. Leaders with the Department of Health said a Whatcom County man in his 80's was hospitalized after working in brush in Mason County. The DOH said that's where the man was likely bitten by an infected tick.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Fbi#Child Abuse#Seatac Airport#District Court#Stone#The U S Army
KOMO News

Revive I-5 planned this weekend, a summer full of 'fish and chips' on Washington roads

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A full course of road work could slow down your plans this weekend. The Washington State Department is calling road work this time of year 'fish and chips.' This means if you travel on state highways this summer, there is a good chance you will come across a fish passage barrier removal or chip seal project. The department says like crispy fried fish and chips, both types of projects are better when it's hot.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

What was that streaking light in the sky above Seattle Friday night?

SEATTLE — If you were in Settle and looked up to the skies Friday night, you might have caught a fast-moving light that streaked across the heavens. Many people guessed that it was a falling star or a meteor but experts said it was the Starlink satellite, which is operated by SpaceX and provides providing satellite Internet access coverage to 36 countries around the world.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Photos: Colorful cosplay on Day 2 of Emerald City Comic Con

Welcome to Day 2 of 2022 Emerald City Comic Con. A mere glance into the Seattle Convention Center will transport you to another world, maybe even a multiverse. You'll find colorful and creative cosplay, established icons of the sci fi genre and see exciting up-and-comers. Guests can visit panels, book autographs and photo ops and transform into their favorite characters for a day (or four). See Day 1 here / Day 3 here / Day 4 here. Learn more about ECCC here. (Image: Elizabeth Crook / Seattle Refined)
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy